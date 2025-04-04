$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13673 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24090 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62210 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209706 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120350 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388545 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308368 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213334 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244017 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254995 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128443 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209707 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252706 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308368 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1512 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12403 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42769 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70846 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56670 views
Not 24 hours, but 6 months: Trump announces new deadline for ending the war

Donald Trump said that he hopes to end the war in Ukraine in 6 months, changing his previous statement of 24 hours. He also acknowledged that the situation is more complicated than he had previously assumed.

Politics • January 7, 07:14 PM • 48079 views

Trump tones down his rhetoric on campaign promises - The Hill

Donald Trump toned down his rhetoric on key campaign promises after winning the election. The president-elect recognized the difficulty of lowering prices and quickly ending the war in Ukraine.

News of the World • December 30, 07:08 AM • 21065 views

Trump overtakes Harris for the first time in an election poll

Donald Trump has overtaken Kamala Harris in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill poll, with a 52% chance of winning against 42% for Harris. The change in the forecast is due to Trump's improved performance in key states.

News of the World • October 21, 08:51 AM • 16732 views

Poll: Trump slightly ahead of Harris in early voting in swing states

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showed a slight advantage for Trump over Harris among early voters in swing states. Nationally, Harris retains his lead, but the gap is closing.

News of the World • October 15, 09:06 AM • 13078 views

Putin seeks alternatives to nuclear threats to deter the West - WP

The Kremlin realizes that nuclear threats are losing their effectiveness. Putin is considering “more subtle” options for responding to Western support for Ukraine, avoiding direct escalation.

War • September 23, 06:26 AM • 21957 views

Kamala Harris agrees to two rounds of debates with Trump

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has agreed to two rounds of debates with Donald Trump. Harris' campaign rejected the proposal for additional debates and confirmed one round of debates between the vice presidential candidates.

News of the World • August 15, 07:51 PM • 24600 views

Secret Service chief won't resign after Trump assassination attempt

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt on former President Trump but refused to resign despite calls from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, saying she would cooperate fully with the investigation.

News of the World • July 17, 11:32 AM • 14957 views

Trump's US vice-presidential candidate: what JD Vance said about Ukraine

Ohio Senator J. D. Vance, Donald Trump's vice presidential nominee, has opposed U.S. military aid to Ukraine but does not support a Russian invasion, and has previously made derogatory remarks about Trump before becoming one of his staunchest allies.

Politics • July 16, 07:25 AM • 33557 views

New monkeypox strain "mpox" spreads in Congo

A new, more transmissible strain of monkeypox, mpox, has emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising concerns about its further spread.

News of the World • July 7, 01:27 PM • 20489 views

Biden is not dropping out of the race after the debate, says US presidential campaign spokesman

Biden campaign spokesman Seth Shuster confirms that the president will not drop out of the race, despite concerns about his performance in the debate against Trump.

News of the World • June 28, 03:46 PM • 20706 views

It became known when Biden and Trump will hold the first televised debates

Biden and Trump will hold a televised debate on St on June 27 before the official nomination of presidential candidates, without viewers and with microphones turned on only during responses.

Politics • June 27, 03:10 AM • 24837 views

US senators have introduced a bill recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism

US senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal have introduced a bill recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism under US law that would allow US citizens to sue Russia for crimes such as torture and hostage-taking, and receive compensation at the expense of confiscated Russian assets.

News of the World • June 21, 12:22 PM • 17669 views

The case of the storming of the Capitol: Trump confirms he wanted to go there on January 6

Former US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he would like to visit the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the day protesters stormed and seized the building in an attempt to prevent the results of the 2020 presidential election from being finalized.

News of the World • May 2, 06:06 AM • 32197 views

The White House has ordered the US intelligence community to share data on China and Russia with the private sector and international partners

Biden instructed U. S. intelligence to share data on threats from China and Russia with the private sector and international partners to strengthen the security of critical U.S. infrastructure.

Politics • May 1, 02:02 PM • 64046 views

The Hill: U.S. House of Representatives takes a step toward passing Ukraine aid package

The U. S. House of Representatives held a procedural vote that allowed four foreign aid bills, including aid to Ukraine, to be brought to a vote by the full House later.

War • April 19, 03:54 PM • 23031 views

In a rare move, Democrats help clear 'crucial hurdle' before Johnson's Ukraine aid package vote

The US House Rules Committee pushed through a package of foreign aid bills, including aid to Ukraine, with Democratic support after opposition from hardline Republicans.

Politics • April 19, 09:05 AM • 19546 views

Johnson presents his aid plan for Ukraine

Johnson plans to introduce four separate bills aimed at assisting Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other national security priorities, including the use of confiscated Russian assets to help Ukraine.

War • April 15, 11:34 PM • 25994 views

Trump signaled an openness to Republican approval of aid to Ukraine, but "in the form of a loan, not a gift"

Former US President Donald Trump has expressed openness to Republican approval of additional aid to Ukraine in the form of a loan rather than a gift, and called on Europe to provide more financial support to Ukraine.

War • April 13, 09:59 AM • 30692 views

Speaker Johnson announces that he will bring up aid to Ukraine with "important innovations" after the recess

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson plans to introduce an aid package for Ukraine with "important innovations" when the House returns from recess.

Politics • April 1, 08:50 AM • 26778 views

No support from the US means retreating step by step - Zelenskyy

According to President Zelenskyy, without U. S. support, Ukraine will lack air defense, Patriot missiles, electronic warfare, and artillery shells, forcing it to retreat step by step.

War • March 30, 09:54 AM • 101256 views

The Californian city of Sacramento in the United States has declared itself a safe haven for transgender people

The city of Sacramento passed a resolution ensuring that city resources will not be used to enforce laws that restrict access to gender-affirming care.

News of the World • March 28, 10:51 AM • 24918 views

Trump released and started selling the Bible

Trump has begun selling his own Bible called "God Bless the U. S. Bible" for $60, inspired by the patriotic song "God Bless the U.S."

Politics • March 26, 10:30 PM • 35352 views

The Hill: Democrats in the US Congress are ready to support a proposal to help Ukraine with a loan

Congressional Democrats are willing to support a loan to Ukraine if it helps break the deadlock, although they prefer a $60 billion emergency foreign aid package for Ukraine.

War • March 21, 05:38 PM • 55397 views

Speaker Johnson: U.S. House of Representatives will prepare its own bill to help Ukraine, but with changes

The Speaker of the U. S. House of Representatives warned Republican senators that the House would prepare its own draft aid package for Ukraine, which would differ significantly from the one passed by the Senate.

Politics • March 14, 01:47 PM • 29086 views

Supreme Court to announce decision on whether Trump can run for office

The U. S. Supreme Court will rule on whether former President Trump can be disqualified from holding office in the future under the 14th Amendment for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Politics • March 4, 03:18 AM • 32973 views

Biden's wife calls Trump a threat to women

Jill Biden called former President Donald Trump a threat to women and families in a speech in Atlanta.

News of the World • March 3, 03:30 AM • 31396 views

US House of Representatives passes short-term budget bill to avert shutdown

The U. S. House of Representatives has approved a bill to temporarily extend funding for federal agencies to prevent a shutdown in the country.

News of the World • February 29, 08:43 PM • 30400 views

The US Armed Forces are cutting 24 thousand jobs: changes are taking place amid a shortage of recruits

The U. S. Army is reducing its force by 24,000 soldiers, or almost 5%, due to recruiting difficulties and a changing security environment.

News of the World • February 28, 04:52 PM • 24024 views

Biden to host congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on spending and funding for Ukraine

Biden will meet with congressional leaders to discuss providing additional funding for Ukraine and averting a government shutdown.

Politics • February 26, 01:45 AM • 34450 views

Man sets himself on fire near Israeli embassy in Washington, DC

A man set himself on fire near the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D. C., and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

News of the World • February 25, 10:22 PM • 26815 views