Donald Trump said that he hopes to end the war in Ukraine in 6 months, changing his previous statement of 24 hours. He also acknowledged that the situation is more complicated than he had previously assumed.
Donald Trump toned down his rhetoric on key campaign promises after winning the election. The president-elect recognized the difficulty of lowering prices and quickly ending the war in Ukraine.
Donald Trump has overtaken Kamala Harris in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill poll, with a 52% chance of winning against 42% for Harris. The change in the forecast is due to Trump's improved performance in key states.
The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showed a slight advantage for Trump over Harris among early voters in swing states. Nationally, Harris retains his lead, but the gap is closing.
The Kremlin realizes that nuclear threats are losing their effectiveness. Putin is considering “more subtle” options for responding to Western support for Ukraine, avoiding direct escalation.
US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has agreed to two rounds of debates with Donald Trump. Harris' campaign rejected the proposal for additional debates and confirmed one round of debates between the vice presidential candidates.
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt on former President Trump but refused to resign despite calls from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, saying she would cooperate fully with the investigation.
Ohio Senator J. D. Vance, Donald Trump's vice presidential nominee, has opposed U.S. military aid to Ukraine but does not support a Russian invasion, and has previously made derogatory remarks about Trump before becoming one of his staunchest allies.
A new, more transmissible strain of monkeypox, mpox, has emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising concerns about its further spread.
Biden campaign spokesman Seth Shuster confirms that the president will not drop out of the race, despite concerns about his performance in the debate against Trump.
Biden and Trump will hold a televised debate on St on June 27 before the official nomination of presidential candidates, without viewers and with microphones turned on only during responses.
US senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal have introduced a bill recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism under US law that would allow US citizens to sue Russia for crimes such as torture and hostage-taking, and receive compensation at the expense of confiscated Russian assets.
Former US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he would like to visit the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the day protesters stormed and seized the building in an attempt to prevent the results of the 2020 presidential election from being finalized.
Biden instructed U. S. intelligence to share data on threats from China and Russia with the private sector and international partners to strengthen the security of critical U.S. infrastructure.
The U. S. House of Representatives held a procedural vote that allowed four foreign aid bills, including aid to Ukraine, to be brought to a vote by the full House later.
The US House Rules Committee pushed through a package of foreign aid bills, including aid to Ukraine, with Democratic support after opposition from hardline Republicans.
Johnson plans to introduce four separate bills aimed at assisting Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other national security priorities, including the use of confiscated Russian assets to help Ukraine.
Former US President Donald Trump has expressed openness to Republican approval of additional aid to Ukraine in the form of a loan rather than a gift, and called on Europe to provide more financial support to Ukraine.
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson plans to introduce an aid package for Ukraine with "important innovations" when the House returns from recess.
According to President Zelenskyy, without U. S. support, Ukraine will lack air defense, Patriot missiles, electronic warfare, and artillery shells, forcing it to retreat step by step.
The city of Sacramento passed a resolution ensuring that city resources will not be used to enforce laws that restrict access to gender-affirming care.
Trump has begun selling his own Bible called "God Bless the U. S. Bible" for $60, inspired by the patriotic song "God Bless the U.S."
Congressional Democrats are willing to support a loan to Ukraine if it helps break the deadlock, although they prefer a $60 billion emergency foreign aid package for Ukraine.
The Speaker of the U. S. House of Representatives warned Republican senators that the House would prepare its own draft aid package for Ukraine, which would differ significantly from the one passed by the Senate.
The U. S. Supreme Court will rule on whether former President Trump can be disqualified from holding office in the future under the 14th Amendment for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Jill Biden called former President Donald Trump a threat to women and families in a speech in Atlanta.
The U. S. House of Representatives has approved a bill to temporarily extend funding for federal agencies to prevent a shutdown in the country.
The U. S. Army is reducing its force by 24,000 soldiers, or almost 5%, due to recruiting difficulties and a changing security environment.
Biden will meet with congressional leaders to discuss providing additional funding for Ukraine and averting a government shutdown.
A man set himself on fire near the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D. C., and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.