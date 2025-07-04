$41.810.01
Kyiv under massive attack: fires in residential buildings, falling debris (updated)
10:36 PM • 894 views
Kyiv under massive attack: fires in residential buildings, falling debris (updated)
July 3, 03:32 PM • 21616 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 68838 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM • 61465 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
July 3, 12:41 PM • 61609 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 79448 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 99541 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 65282 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 64735 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 41350 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusives
US Senators investigate Trump's five-month pause in sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 1178 views

Three Democratic senators have launched an investigation into the absence of new US sanctions against Russia during the first five months of the Trump administration. They state that this allows Putin to continue the war in Ukraine and call for increased pressure on the aggressor.

US Senators investigate Trump's five-month pause in sanctions against Russia

Three Democratic senators have announced the start of an investigation into the more than five-month pause by the administration of US President Donald Trump in imposing new sanctions against Russia due to the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Hill.

Instead of taking readily available measures to pressure the aggressor, President Trump is doing nothing, and we will investigate this lost opportunity to bring an end to this war.

- reads a joint statement by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire), Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), and Chris Coons (Delaware).

Since the beginning of President Trump's second term in January, the US has not imposed any new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine - in some cases, even weakening existing restrictions.

Under former President Biden, Washington imposed over 6,200 sanctions against Moscow-linked entities, targeting companies, trade, and financial transactions that fuel its war machine. According to a New York Times analysis, this averages over 170 new sanctions per month.

- The Hill reports.

The lack of new sanctions, lawmakers write, allows Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to continue his attack on Ukraine, even though Trump has repeatedly stated that he would quickly end the war.

Americans should ask why a president who says he wants to end a major war instead allows the aggressor to act with impunity.

- they wrote.

"In addition to halting crucial aid to Ukraine, President Trump has blocked the regular updating of our sanctions and export controls for over five months – allowing an increasing number of violators in China and around the world to continue supplying the Russian war machine," the statement reads.

It is noted that the failure to use existing tools "encourages Putin to continue the war," the senators add.

The senators called on the Trump administration to enforce existing sanctions against Moscow, including resuming the regular listing of entities currently supporting Russia's defense industry.

They also called on the US to join European partners in strengthening sanctions to force the Kremlin to the negotiating table.

"The only path to a just and lasting peace is to demonstrate resolve alongside our G7 partners and show Putin that the costs will only increase as long as he continues his brutal assault on innocent Ukrainians," the statement reads.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will support new sanctions against Russia, which include tariffs for countries that buy goods from Russia. Senator Lindsey Graham discussed this issue with Trump, noting that everything is going well for the bill to be signed.

On July 1, US President Donald Trump lifted sanctions against Syria, as well as a number of Russian banks, institutions, and individuals, including former FIDE head Kirsan Ilyumzhinov. Among the companies from which restrictions have been lifted is Rosoboronexport, the sole state intermediary for arms exports in Russia.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
The New York Times
The Hill
Chris Coons
Donald Trump
United States
