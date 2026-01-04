$42.170.00
Publications
Exclusives
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest

Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the powers of head of state. This happened after the detention of Nicolás Maduro by American special services.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest

The Supreme Court of Venezuela has officially ordered Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to immediately assume the powers of head of state. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the decision of the Constitutional Chamber of the court, writes UNN.

Details

The court emphasized that Rodríguez's appointment is necessary to "ensure administrative continuity and comprehensive protection of the nation" in the absence of the president.

Rodríguez's controversial position

Despite the court's ruling and Washington's statements about its readiness to cooperate with her, Delcy Rodríguez herself continues to call Nicolás Maduro "the only legitimate president" in public speeches. She called the US actions "barbarism" and "illegal aggression," demanding Maduro's immediate release.

Currently, the status of her rule remains uncertain: on the one hand, the constitutional mechanism for the transfer of power has been activated by the court, on the other hand, Rodríguez and part of the military leadership refuse to recognize Maduro's removal as final.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", which was carried out by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After the arrest, the couple was first taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later transported by plane to the United States.

President Donald Trump, in a statement regarding the event, noted that Maduro "will face the full force of American justice."

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez issued a video address on state television, in which she called the captured Nicolás Maduro "the only" legitimate president of the country.

Stepan Haftko

