Federal Bureau of Investigation

Kash Patel asks the US Congress to investigate where the $110 billion allocated to Ukraine went. He expressed distrust in Zelenskyy's transparency in the use of funds.
US Attorney General Pamela Bondi has released the first part of the declassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The files contain a phone book with contacts of famous people, although this information was already available earlier.
Kesh Patel was confirmed as FBI Director by a narrow 51-49 margin in the Senate. The appointment comes amidst a sweeping change in the bureau since Trump's return to the White House.
Dick Durbin said that Cash Patel is illegally directing firings at the FBI even before his official appointment. According to insiders, Patel is coordinating the process with the White House and the Department of Justice.
The FBI has discovered about 2,400 new unclassified documents about the assassination of President Kennedy, a total of 14,000 pages of material. The documents had not been previously transferred to the declassification commission and were not included in the National Archives.
Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. The deputy attorney general of Monaco, New York Attorney General James, and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Bragg also lost their security clearances.
Kash Patel, Trump's nominee for FBI director, received $25,000 from Global Tree Pictures for his participation in the movie. The company is known for spreading pro-Kremlin narratives.
The Republican majority of the US Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as US Attorney General by a vote of 54-46. Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, is a staunch ally of Donald Trump and represented him during his first impeachment.
A clergyman from Washington, D. C., defrauded 1,500 people of $5.9 million through the fake crypto project Solano Fi. The pastor convinced his parishioners to invest, claiming that the idea came to him in a dream.
Several senior FBI officials appointed by Christopher Wray have been ordered to resign or retire. The changes affected about five “executive assistant directors” who are in charge of key investigations.
US immigration authorities have launched an operation to arrest about 270 illegal immigrants in Chicago. The raid is being conducted with the participation of the FBI and other federal agencies as part of a new immigration policy.
The CIA has concluded that COVID-19 most likely originated from a leak at the Wuhan laboratory. The agency reached this conclusion with a low degree of confidence, echoing the position of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Energy.
The NABU and the SAPO detained Leonid Dubinsky, suspected of organizing a scheme to embezzle UAH 129 million for the restoration of a water supply system. The suspect overstated the cost of pipe products by three times through a shell company.
A large-scale security operation has been launched in Washington ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration. Thousands of troops, snipers, and threat detectors are protecting the ceremony with the participation of world leaders.
Unidentified drones were spotted in New Jersey, causing concern. President Biden reassured citizens by saying that most drones are legal and do not pose a threat.
Christopher Wray has announced that he will step down as FBI director in January 2025, although his term was supposed to last until 2027. The decision was made after weeks of deliberation and amid criticism from Trump.
The FBI has confirmed the facts of" mining " and telephone terrorism against appointees of the new Trump administration. The bureau works with law enforcement agencies to respond to threats.
In Wales, 46-year-old Daniel Andreas San Diego, who was wanted by the FBI for 20 years for the explosions in San Francisco, was detained. For information about him, they offered $250 thousand.
The specialists of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were trained in the identification and neutralization of improvised explosive devices in Hungary. The training was conducted jointly with EU experts and the US FBI at a special training ground.
U. S. intelligence warns of possible Russian sabotage at defense enterprises through the recruitment of “insiders.” Russian intelligence services are also stepping up their activities in the EU through arson and cyberattacks.
The US Congressional Ethics Committee has voted against releasing a report on Matt Goetz, who is accused of having sexual relations with a minor. Getz, who was nominated by Trump to be Attorney General, denies the allegations.
The US Justice Department has indicted Iranian Farhad Shakeri for preparing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Two New Yorkers have also been indicted for planning to assassinate an American journalist critical of Iran.
The FBI is investigating a series of anonymous racist messages sent to black citizens in various US states after Trump's victory. The messages contain references to slavery and have caused nationwide concern.
Capitol police detained a man who smelled of fuel as he tried to enter the Visitor Center. A torch and flare were found on the detainee, and an investigation is underway.
The FBI is investigating possible attempts by Iranian hackers to attack the Trump, Biden, and Harris campaigns. Experts have not yet found evidence of the success of these attacks, but continue to investigate.
Donald Trump is launching a $10 million advertising blitz in six US states. The goal is to counteract Kamala Harris's growing popularity among voters after Joe Biden endorsed her candidacy.
The FBI said that a whole or fragmented bullet hit Donald Trump's ear during the assassination attempt. This explanation clarified conflicting accounts of the cause of the presidential candidate's injury.
The FBI director questioned whether a bullet was the cause of Trump's injury at the rally. The former president criticized the FBI, insisting it was a bullet wound and accusing the agency of losing the trust of Americans.