Federal Bureau of Investigation

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 546 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 8106 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52492 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192515 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111581 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 371754 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298200 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211985 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243254 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254636 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

FBI Director Calls for Verification of US Aid to Ukraine

Kash Patel asks the US Congress to investigate where the $110 billion allocated to Ukraine went. He expressed distrust in Zelenskyy's transparency in the use of funds.

War • March 2, 07:43 PM • 57968 views

US Attorney General discloses part of the documents in the Epstein case: what the files contain

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi has released the first part of the declassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The files contain a phone book with contacts of famous people, although this information was already available earlier.

News of the World • February 28, 01:29 PM • 19594 views

U.S. Senate recognizes Trump's henchman as new FBI director

Kesh Patel was confirmed as FBI Director by a narrow 51-49 margin in the Senate. The appointment comes amidst a sweeping change in the bureau since Trump's return to the White House.

News of the World • February 20, 09:21 PM • 26291 views

US Senator claims Trump's FBI nominee is secretly overseeing firings

Dick Durbin said that Cash Patel is illegally directing firings at the FBI even before his official appointment. According to insiders, Patel is coordinating the process with the White House and the Department of Justice.

News of the World • February 12, 02:39 PM • 24913 views

FBI uncovers 2400 new facts about the assassination of former US President Kennedy

The FBI has discovered about 2,400 new unclassified documents about the assassination of President Kennedy, a total of 14,000 pages of material. The documents had not been previously transferred to the declassification commission and were not included in the National Archives.

News of the World • February 11, 10:27 PM • 25688 views

After Trump's executive order, FBI releases hidden files on JFK assassination

The FBI has uncovered about 14,000 pages of classified documents about the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy. This was in response to Donald Trump's decree to declassify all case files.

News of the World • February 11, 09:24 AM • 30675 views

Trump strips Blinken and Sullivan of access to classified information

Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. The deputy attorney general of Monaco, New York Attorney General James, and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Bragg also lost their security clearances.

News of the World • February 9, 02:52 AM • 34325 views

Trump's FBI nominee received money from Russian director with Kremlin ties - WP

Kash Patel, Trump's nominee for FBI director, received $25,000 from Global Tree Pictures for his participation in the movie. The company is known for spreading pro-Kremlin narratives.

News of the World • February 8, 08:48 AM • 32219 views

US Senate approves new Attorney General - Trump's ally Pam Bondi

The Republican majority of the US Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as US Attorney General by a vote of 54-46. Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, is a staunch ally of Donald Trump and represented him during his first impeachment.

News of the World • February 5, 06:57 AM • 23190 views

A pastor sold his own cryptocurrency to believers and defrauded them of $5.9 million

A clergyman from Washington, D. C., defrauded 1,500 people of $5.9 million through the fake crypto project Solano Fi. The pastor convinced his parishioners to invest, claiming that the idea came to him in a dream.

Crimes and emergencies • February 4, 11:33 PM • 79025 views

Trump purges FBI: top officials ordered to resign

Several senior FBI officials appointed by Christopher Wray have been ordered to resign or retire. The changes affected about five “executive assistant directors” who are in charge of key investigations.

News of the World • January 31, 08:35 AM • 29650 views

US starts detaining undocumented migrants in Chicago

US immigration authorities have launched an operation to arrest about 270 illegal immigrants in Chicago. The raid is being conducted with the participation of the FBI and other federal agencies as part of a new immigration policy.

News of the World • January 27, 07:33 AM • 28398 views

The CIA has changed its position on the origin of COVID-19: what's learned

The CIA has concluded that COVID-19 most likely originated from a leak at the Wuhan laboratory. The agency reached this conclusion with a low degree of confidence, echoing the position of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Energy.

COVID-19 • January 26, 12:19 PM • 70517 views

Law enforcers detain one of Dubinsky's brothers: what is known

The NABU and the SAPO detained Leonid Dubinsky, suspected of organizing a scheme to embezzle UAH 129 million for the restoration of a water supply system. The suspect overstated the cost of pipe products by three times through a shell company.

Politics • January 22, 01:52 PM • 37174 views

Unprecedented security measures at Trump's inauguration in Washington: what we know

A large-scale security operation has been launched in Washington ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration. Thousands of troops, snipers, and threat detectors are protecting the ceremony with the participation of world leaders.

News of the World • January 18, 09:00 AM • 119414 views

Biden comments on mysterious drones over New Jersey: what's going on?

Unidentified drones were spotted in New Jersey, causing concern. President Biden reassured citizens by saying that most drones are legal and do not pose a threat.

News of the World • December 18, 01:04 PM • 16042 views

FBI Director announces his resignation

Christopher Wray has announced that he will step down as FBI director in January 2025, although his term was supposed to last until 2027. The decision was made after weeks of deliberation and amid criticism from Trump.

News of the World • December 11, 08:57 PM • 17114 views

Some elected representatives of the future Trump team receive threats-FBI

The FBI has confirmed the facts of" mining " and telephone terrorism against appointees of the new Trump administration. The bureau works with law enforcement agencies to respond to threats.

News of the World • November 28, 01:54 AM • 18880 views

After 20 years of hiding: a criminal from the Most Wanted FBI was caught in Britain

In Wales, 46-year-old Daniel Andreas San Diego, who was wanted by the FBI for 20 years for the explosions in San Francisco, was detained. For information about him, they offered $250 thousand.

News of the World • November 27, 02:10 AM • 18678 views
Exclusive

Specialists of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise in Hungary were trained to identify improvised explosive devices

The specialists of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise were trained in the identification and neutralization of improvised explosive devices in Hungary. The training was conducted jointly with EU experts and the US FBI at a special training ground.

War • November 22, 11:15 AM • 183330 views

US reveals new Russian plans for sabotage at defense facilities

U. S. intelligence warns of possible Russian sabotage at defense enterprises through the recruitment of “insiders.” Russian intelligence services are also stepping up their activities in the EU through arson and cyberattacks.

News of the World • November 22, 08:46 AM • 13611 views

US Congress postpones publication of report on Trump's controversial nominee for US Attorney General

The US Congressional Ethics Committee has voted against releasing a report on Matt Goetz, who is accused of having sexual relations with a minor. Getz, who was nominated by Trump to be Attorney General, denies the allegations.

News of the World • November 21, 07:40 AM • 14172 views

US DOJ reveals details of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump before election

The US Justice Department has indicted Iranian Farhad Shakeri for preparing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Two New Yorkers have also been indicted for planning to assassinate an American journalist critical of Iran.

News of the World • November 8, 06:58 PM • 18482 views

Black Americans receive mysterious racist messages after the election

The FBI is investigating a series of anonymous racist messages sent to black citizens in various US states after Trump's victory. The messages contain references to slavery and have caused nationwide concern.

News of the World • November 8, 08:14 AM • 18086 views

In Washington, DC, police detain a man with a torch who tried to enter the Capitol building

Capitol police detained a man who smelled of fuel as he tried to enter the Visitor Center. A torch and flare were found on the detainee, and an investigation is underway.

News of the World • November 5, 09:37 PM • 16998 views

FBI investigates alleged Iranian cyberattacks on US election campaign

The FBI is investigating possible attempts by Iranian hackers to attack the Trump, Biden, and Harris campaigns. Experts have not yet found evidence of the success of these attacks, but continue to investigate.

News of the World • August 13, 04:39 PM • 22008 views

Trump launches a $10 million advertising blitz to slow down Kamala Harris' rise

Donald Trump is launching a $10 million advertising blitz in six US states. The goal is to counteract Kamala Harris's growing popularity among voters after Joe Biden endorsed her candidacy.

News of the World • July 30, 02:37 PM • 21952 views

FBI confirms bullet hit Trump's ear during assassination attempt

The FBI said that a whole or fragmented bullet hit Donald Trump's ear during the assassination attempt. This explanation clarified conflicting accounts of the cause of the presidential candidate's injury.

Politics • July 27, 04:14 AM • 99243 views

FBI seeks to question Trump in assassination attempt investigation

The FBI has summoned Donald Trump for questioning as a victim, suggesting that he may have been wounded by a piece of shrapnel rather than a bullet. Trump denies this, claiming that he suffered a gunshot wound to his ear.

News of the World • July 26, 04:42 PM • 24288 views

While the FBI investigates whether Trump was actually wounded by the shooter - the ex-president criticized the law enforcement agency

The FBI director questioned whether a bullet was the cause of Trump's injury at the rally. The former president criticized the FBI, insisting it was a bullet wound and accusing the agency of losing the trust of Americans.

News of the World • July 26, 07:57 AM • 15896 views