Trump said he did not visit Epstein's island because he declined the invitation

US President Donald Trump said he never visited Jeffrey Epstein's private island in the Caribbean Sea, as he refused the financier's invitation. This was reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

As part of Trump's ongoing efforts to distract, deny, and deflect from his long-standing relationship with Epstein, the president vehemently denied ever visiting Epstein's private islands in the Caribbean, while baselessly accusing his predecessor, former President Bill Clinton, of visiting these islands, in his latest attempt to deflect from a conspiracy theory.

I've never been to that island, but Bill Clinton supposedly went there several times - said Trump.

Epstein owned two islands in the US Virgin Islands – Little St. James and Great St. James, where he entertained famous friends and allegedly trafficked underage girls for sexual purposes.

I never got to go to his island, and I refused, but many Palm Beach residents were invited to his island. In one of the best moments of my life, I refused - Trump stated.

Clinton denies visiting the islands and knowing about Epstein's criminal activities, and said he regrets meeting him.

In his speech on Monday, Trump also refuted the White House's previous explanation for the breakdown of their relationship. Trump's aides claimed that Trump banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club "for being vile."

Trump stated that Epstein was blacklisted because he lured away some of his employees.

For years, I haven't spoken to Jeffrey Epstein. I haven't spoken because he did something inappropriate. He hired assistants, and I said, "Never do that again." He was stealing from people who worked for me. I said, "Never do that again." He did it again. And I kicked him out of there, as persona non grata. I kicked him out, and that was it - Trump stated.

Addition

The Washington Post reported that Trump is increasingly frustrated with how his administration is handling the uproar surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's affairs, which are dominating the news and overshadowing his agenda.

In February, US Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that she had a list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients.

In June, Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of being on Epstein's "list." Trump published a statement to Truth Social through Epstein's former lawyer, David Schoen, claiming he was not involved in any wrongdoing. Schoen represented Trump in his first impeachment trial.

In early July of this year, the US Department of Justice and the FBI concluded that Jeffrey Epstein did not blackmail influential people and did not keep a "client list." Investigators also refuted the conspiracy theory about his murder, confirming suicide.

As the Washington Post writes, since then, a barrage of criticism has engulfed all three branches of government, providing Democrats with a powerful new line of attack and forcing Trump to try to respond to the most difficult political crisis he has faced since returning to the White House.