General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities

The coming year, 2026, is a time of change and challenges, but also a year of great potential and new opportunities. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers what the planets have prepared for us in the general astrological forecast.

The world enters 2026 in a state of deep fatigue. People are tired of tension, instability, a constant flow of news, and the feeling that everything is changing too quickly. At the same time, 2026 is not only a year of trials. It is a year of great potential, when alongside complex processes, a unique chance for renewal, development, and transition to a new level of life opens up – both for humanity as a whole and for each of us. - explained the astrologer.

What is the general horoscope of the year?

The general astrological forecast shows the general trends of the year that will affect entire nations, states, and continents.

It is important to remember that each person has their own destiny, their own path, and freedom of choice. The same energy of the year can become a push for growth and realization for some, and a test and an internal lesson for others.

The general forecast, according to Ksenia Bazylenko, is not a final verdict, but a guide that helps to better understand the context of time and live it consciously.

Global transition of trans-Saturnian planets: the formation of a new world of the XXI century

One of the most important moments of this period, as the astrologer explains, is that all distant, trans-Saturnian planets (planets beyond Saturn's orbit - Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto) simultaneously move into new Zodiac signs. This process began back in 2025, and we have already felt it very acutely - the breakdown of old systems, internal tension, and instability in the world began.

Many planets entered new Zodiac signs last year, then returned through retrograde loops, as if giving humanity time to realize the changes and prepare for them. - says the astrologer.

In 2026, a significant part of these planets will finally emerge from the loops and settle in new positions, launching irreversible processes.

This is not some ordinary astrological phase - this is about how the new world of the XXI century, new consciousness, new rules of life are being formed. That is why the movement of Uranus, Neptune, Pluto, and other generational planets is key to understanding the future. - emphasizes Ksenia Bazylenko.

Karmic nodes: the path of humanity in 2026

From January 2025 to August 19, 2026, the karmic nodes are on the Pisces – Virgo axis.

This period teaches us:

to let go of excessive control;

not to rely solely on dry logic;

to trust intuition and inner state more.

During this period, events often unfold unexpectedly, changing the usual picture of the world every day. This is a lesson for us to live "here and now," relying on inner feeling.

Throughout 2025, there was a lot of uncertainty, empty promises, secret alliances, and hidden information. This trend may continue until mid-2026, after which the situation gradually becomes more transparent and understandable.

The turning point will occur in the second half of 2026

From the end of summer 2026, the karmic nodes will move to the Aquarius – Leo axis.

For us, this will mean:

moving away from the cult of one's own ego, personal power, and narcissistic leaders;

strengthening the role of teamwork, communities, horizontal interaction;

reorientation from "I" to "we."

Neptune and Saturn: spiritual restructuring and responsibility

In 2026, Neptune will finally move into the sign of Aries, opening a new long-term cycle.

This is the beginning of an active spiritual phase of humanity:

renewal of faith and worldview;

formation of new spiritual directions;

perception of faith as action, not passive waiting.

Saturn, which also moves into Aries, will give these processes form, boundaries, and responsibility. It can manifest through harsh decisions, restructuring of systems, social tension, but at the same time, it will allow new ideas to be realized. - believes the astrologer.

Influence of planetary positions on natural phenomena and elements

The conjunction of Saturn with Neptune enhances the power and influence of the water element.

In the first half of 2026, a continuation of the trends of 2025 is possible: an increased likelihood of floods, inundations, excessive precipitation, and water cataclysms. This requires attention to issues of safety, ecology, and adaptation to new conditions.

Positive aspects of planetary influence

The position of celestial bodies throughout 2026 will contribute to the development of medicine and pharmacy - new treatment methods may be invented. New energy sources, which will be more environmentally friendly than existing ones, may also be discovered.

Uranus in Gemini: revolution of consciousness, education, and technology

In April 2026, Uranus finally moves into the sign of Gemini for the next 7–8 years.

This will launch important processes:

a revolution in the field of communications;

rapid development of artificial intelligence;

development of new information systems and data processing centers;

restructuring of logistics, modes of movement, and interaction.

The educational sphere will also undergo a deep transformation. The emergence of new online learning formats, the disappearance of borders and obstacles in access to knowledge, and generally new opportunities for educating children and youth are possible.

"The process is slow, but very powerful - it will affect our future for many years to come," says astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko.

Pluto in Aquarius: the era of communities and freedom

Pluto has already entered the sign of Aquarius and will remain there for about 24 years. From 2026, its influence becomes more tangible, which will mean the transformation of power, the strengthening of the struggle for freedom and justice. In addition, authoritarian models of human coexistence will recede into the past, and communities and collective interaction will strengthen in their place.

"At the beginning, chaos, tension, and conflicts are possible, but the main meaning of this period is the unification of people and the formation of new social models," explains Bazylenko.

2026 – the year of the Moon: people and collective energies

Symbolically, 2026 is influenced by the Moon - the planet of the people, mass moods, land, territories, and national interests. This enhances the role of public opinion and collective emotions.

At the same time, as the astrologer explains, the combination of lunar themes with a strong emphasis on airy, revolutionary signs can awaken a revolutionary spirit, protest moods, and lead to an exacerbation of confrontation between peoples and leaders. In many countries, an increase in dissatisfaction with outdated governance systems is possible.

It is important to remember that astrology is a language of probabilities and tendencies, not categorical statements. Current planetary configurations indicate possible risks of local military escalations and pinpoint conflicts, but the scenario of a total global war does not appear dominant in the statistics of planetary indicators. - explains the astrologer.

Main conclusion: a time of strength, not fear

The world is going through a period of colossal changes, Bazylenko believes, which began in 2025 and will last at least until 2032. The old is being destroyed not for chaos, but for the birth of the new.

2026 will require internal resilience and spiritual strength from us. We must be ready to change and unite with others.