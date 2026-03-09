$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
07:48 PM • 1652 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1652 views

The National Bank called on the EU to mediate in the case of cash seizure and detention of Oschadbank employees. Hungary has already expelled the Ukrainians from the country.

NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary

The National Bank of Ukraine has appealed to the European Commission and the European External Action Service to act as a party to clarify the circumstances of the detention of Ukrainian cash collectors in Hungary. This was reported by RFE/RL Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak on X, UNN writes.

The head of Ukraine's central bank has officially appealed to the European Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) to act as an independent third party to clarify the circumstances of the detention of Ukrainian citizens and the seizure of cash in Hungary last week.

- Jozwiak wrote.

Addition

Oschadbank announced the unjustified detention of two cash-in-transit vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

Hungary stated that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with cash-in-transit vehicles carrying money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

The National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and a service vehicle of Oschadbank JSC in Hungary. The information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles on illegal deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

