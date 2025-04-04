Oschadbank

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3738 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11803 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54287 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195700 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113227 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374840 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300051 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212227 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243379 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254708 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116200 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 195700 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374840 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246713 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300051 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9974 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33909 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62082 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48185 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118536 views
Technical failure: contactless payment for travel is unavailable in the subway

A technical failure has occurred in the Kyiv Metro, which temporarily makes it impossible to pay for travel in a contactless way. You can pay for travel in other ways.

Society • 03:08 PM • 7618 views

What will change from April 1, 2025: recalculation of pensions, rebooking and cigarette prices

From April 1, 2025, important changes will come into force in Ukraine: recalculation of pensions, digitalization of medical commissions, changes in booking and an increase in excise taxes on tobacco.

Society • April 1, 05:30 AM • 506535 views

From April 1, the NBU's restrictions on transfers between individuals' cards of 150,000 hryvnias have been lifted

The National Bank of Ukraine is abolishing the limit of 150,000 hryvnias on transfers between cards.

Economy • April 1, 03:13 AM • 23588 views

Director of "Ukrnafta" declared more than UAH 15 million in salary for 2024

Serhiy Koretskyi, director of "Ukrnafta", declared more than UAH 15 million in salary for 2024, as well as millions of hryvnias in bank accounts and in cash.

Economy • March 31, 02:16 PM • 22850 views

In Ukraine, almost half of the banks have foreign shareholders - research

The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.

Economy • March 20, 01:36 PM • 18948 views

The income of the top 10 banks in Ukraine increased by 14%: state institutions are leading

The total income of the top ten banks in Ukraine increased by 14% and reached UAH 267. 2 billion. The best results were shown by state-owned banks, especially PrivatBank and Oshchadbank.

Society • March 17, 07:23 AM • 27022 views

Profit of Ukrainian banks increased by 20% in 2024 - Opendatabot

The profit of Ukrainian banks in 2024 increased by 20% and amounted to UAH 104 billion after tax. PrivatBank received 39% of the total profit, while state-owned banks earned 65% of the total.

Economy • February 21, 08:11 AM • 25373 views

Mind Export Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv - two days of business expansion abroad

The participants of Mind Export Summit 2025 discussed export opportunities and took part in the Global Expansion business simulation.

Business News • February 20, 02:50 PM • 36360 views

The number of loans under the "5-7-9%" program at Oschadbank has decreased - representative of the financial institution's board

The number of loans under the 5-7-9% program at Oschadbank has dropped from 9 to 7 out of 10 possible. The program will continue to be reduced due to the state's obligations to the IMF, but investment projects will remain in focus.

Economy • February 13, 10:28 AM • 113281 views

The new Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo held its first meeting: former Danish Foreign Minister was appointed as the Chairman

Ukrenergo's Supervisory Board held its first meeting and elected its management. Jeppe Kofod from Denmark became the chairman, and Anatoliy Hulei, a representative of the state, became his deputy.

Economy • December 13, 08:36 PM • 30770 views

The head of the ARMA Duma is trying to put pressure on the AMCU in order to cover up its own failures

Olena Duma criticizes the AMCU for satisfying complaints about the conditions of the competition for the management of the Gulliver shopping center. Experts believe that the head of the ARMA is trying to hide her own miscalculations in organizing the competition.

Economy • December 13, 03:04 PM • 157288 views
Exclusive

Restrictions on transfers of up to UAH 50 thousand: an expert explains how this will change financial transactions in Ukraine

The NBU and Ukraine's largest banks have signed a memorandum limiting transfers to UAH 50 thousand for risky clients from 2025. Clients with verified income will be able to make transfers without restrictions.

Economy • December 11, 10:52 AM • 114417 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved three candidates for the positions of members of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo

The Government has approved the candidacies of Yuriy Boyko, Anatoliy Hulei and Oleksiy Nikitin as representatives of the state in the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo. Boyko was already a member of the previous board and is an advisor to the Prime Minister.

Politics • December 11, 09:36 AM • 16321 views

From 50 to 150 thousand UAH per month: the largest banks have agreed on limits for card transfers

Ukraine's largest banks have signed a Memorandum on setting limits on card transfers starting in February 2025. The limits will range from UAH 50 thousand to UAH 150 thousand per month, depending on the client's risk level.

Society • December 10, 07:30 PM • 28288 views
Exclusive

Dubious methodology: journalists asked the Audit Service to check the tender for the search for a manager for the Gulliver shopping center

Arma has announced a tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center. Taking into account the identified inconsistencies, the Ukrainian national news agency appealed to the state audit service of Ukraine with a request to start monitoring this purchase for compliance with the requirements of the legislation on public procurement.

Economy • December 2, 02:20 PM • 133028 views

ARMA vs open competition: is everything really so transparent in the competition for a manager for Gulliver shopping center

Arma has announced a competition to manage the Gulliver shopping center with extremely strict selection criteria. Experts believe that such requirements may limit competition and indicate a bias in the competition.

Economy • November 29, 03:50 PM • 187426 views
Exclusive

ARMA creates rules for the Chosen Ones: the expert hinted at manipulations with the criteria of the competition for a manager for the Gulliver shopping center

ARMA creates rules for the Chosen Ones: the expert hinted at manipulations with the criteria of the competition for a manager for the Gulliver shopping center.

Politics • November 28, 12:51 PM • 133529 views
Exclusive

The property criteria established by Arma at the competition for a manager for the Gulliver shopping center narrow the circle of participants-expert

The expert criticizes the criteria established by Arma for the competition for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, which require UAH 100 million of assets. Oschadbank is concerned about the possible loss of loan payments due to the new manager.

Economy • November 27, 10:51 AM • 148163 views
Exclusive

ARMA can and should revise the terms of the tender for the manager of the Gulliver shopping center - lawyer

Lawyer Oleh Shram said that ARMA would have the right to cancel the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center after negotiations with Oschadbank. The agency should announce a new tender taking into account the interests of the creditor banks.

Economy • November 26, 12:40 PM • 132677 views

A tender with hidden conditions: ARMA "forgot" to mention collateral in tender for manager of Gulliver shopping center

The ARMA announced a tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center without specifying in the tender documentation that the facility was pledged as collateral for a mortgage loan. This led to complaints from participants and concerns from Oschadbank about future loan payments.

Economy • November 22, 03:21 PM • 165107 views
Exclusive

"Oschadbank calls on ARMA to take a statesmanlike approach during the tender for the manager of the Gulliver shopping center - bank representative

ARMA and Oschadbank held a meeting on the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, but did not reach a consensus. Oschadbank urged to take into account the interests of creditors when holding this tender.

Economy • November 21, 09:50 AM • 144676 views
Exclusive

Conflict of interest and damages: lawyer tells how ARMA manages seized assets

Two seized CHP plants in Lviv region became unprofitable after being transferred to ARMA management, losing UAH 558 million over 4 years. The NABU will launch an investigation into the actions of the ARMA leadership following the HACC decision.

Economy • November 20, 04:33 PM • 151783 views
Exclusive

ARMA's actions to find a manager for Gulliver shopping center hit the interests of state-owned banks and taxpayers-MP Yanchenko

ARMA announced a tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, without taking into account the interests of state-owned creditor banks. According to Galina Yanchenko, the actions of Armat BEB can lead to billions of dollars in losses of Oschadbank.

Economy • November 20, 10:02 AM • 123538 views
Exclusive

"A gesture of goodwill": ARMA may include loan servicing in the terms of the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, but will it do so

The ARMA has the opportunity to include the condition of servicing loans from state-owned banks in the tender documentation for the Gulliver shopping center. Lawyers emphasize the importance of including this condition to protect the state's interests.

Economy • November 19, 07:04 AM • 127316 views

ARMA's double standards: investigating tender anomalies

ARMA sets different standards for bidders for the management of seized property. Three cases were identified with atypical requirements for the selection of managers for railroad cars, bulk carriers and the Gulliver shopping center.

Politics • November 18, 09:39 AM • 258305 views

PR worth billions: how the head of the ARMA Duma uses the Gulliver shopping center to make statements, not decisions

The ARMA has announced a tender for the manager of the Gulliver shopping center with "the most stringent" selection criteria. "Oschadbank threatens to seize an asset due to the lack of requirements for servicing UAH 20 billion in loans.

Economy • November 15, 03:11 PM • 250034 views
Exclusive

ARMA justifies itself for ignoring loan obligations to Oschadbank in the tender for selection of a manager for the Gulliver shopping center

ARMA justifies itself for ignoring its loan obligations to Oschadbank in the tender for the selection of a manager for the Gulliver shopping center.

Economy • November 15, 09:49 AM • 108577 views
Exclusive

"Unprofessionalism or corruption": expert criticizes ARMA for ignoring the interests of Oschadbank in the competition for the manager of Gulliver

The expert criticized the ARMA for ignoring the interests of Oschadbank in the competition for the manager of Gulliver.

Economy • November 14, 12:07 PM • 106949 views
Exclusive

The expert sees official negligence in the fact that ARMA has only now remembered the interests of Oschadbank in the competition for the manager of Gulliver

The ARMA held a meeting with a representative of Oschadbank regarding the management of the Gulliver shopping center a week before the end of the tender. The security expert called such actions negligence and called for the tender to be canceled.

Economy • November 13, 04:01 PM • 108322 views

"Agreed to agree": will ARMA manage to preserve Oschadbank's interests in the tender for the manager of the Gulliver shopping center

"Agreed to agree": whether ARMA will succeed in preserving Oschadbank's interests in the tender for the manager of the Gulliver shopping center.

Economy • November 13, 09:04 AM • 141764 views