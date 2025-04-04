A technical failure has occurred in the Kyiv Metro, which temporarily makes it impossible to pay for travel in a contactless way. You can pay for travel in other ways.
From April 1, 2025, important changes will come into force in Ukraine: recalculation of pensions, digitalization of medical commissions, changes in booking and an increase in excise taxes on tobacco.
The National Bank of Ukraine is abolishing the limit of 150,000 hryvnias on transfers between cards.
Serhiy Koretskyi, director of "Ukrnafta", declared more than UAH 15 million in salary for 2024, as well as millions of hryvnias in bank accounts and in cash.
The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.
The total income of the top ten banks in Ukraine increased by 14% and reached UAH 267. 2 billion. The best results were shown by state-owned banks, especially PrivatBank and Oshchadbank.
The profit of Ukrainian banks in 2024 increased by 20% and amounted to UAH 104 billion after tax. PrivatBank received 39% of the total profit, while state-owned banks earned 65% of the total.
The participants of Mind Export Summit 2025 discussed export opportunities and took part in the Global Expansion business simulation.
The number of loans under the 5-7-9% program at Oschadbank has dropped from 9 to 7 out of 10 possible. The program will continue to be reduced due to the state's obligations to the IMF, but investment projects will remain in focus.
Ukrenergo's Supervisory Board held its first meeting and elected its management. Jeppe Kofod from Denmark became the chairman, and Anatoliy Hulei, a representative of the state, became his deputy.
Olena Duma criticizes the AMCU for satisfying complaints about the conditions of the competition for the management of the Gulliver shopping center. Experts believe that the head of the ARMA is trying to hide her own miscalculations in organizing the competition.
The NBU and Ukraine's largest banks have signed a memorandum limiting transfers to UAH 50 thousand for risky clients from 2025. Clients with verified income will be able to make transfers without restrictions.
The Government has approved the candidacies of Yuriy Boyko, Anatoliy Hulei and Oleksiy Nikitin as representatives of the state in the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo. Boyko was already a member of the previous board and is an advisor to the Prime Minister.
Ukraine's largest banks have signed a Memorandum on setting limits on card transfers starting in February 2025. The limits will range from UAH 50 thousand to UAH 150 thousand per month, depending on the client's risk level.
Arma has announced a tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center. Taking into account the identified inconsistencies, the Ukrainian national news agency appealed to the state audit service of Ukraine with a request to start monitoring this purchase for compliance with the requirements of the legislation on public procurement.
Arma has announced a competition to manage the Gulliver shopping center with extremely strict selection criteria. Experts believe that such requirements may limit competition and indicate a bias in the competition.
ARMA creates rules for the Chosen Ones: the expert hinted at manipulations with the criteria of the competition for a manager for the Gulliver shopping center.
The expert criticizes the criteria established by Arma for the competition for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, which require UAH 100 million of assets. Oschadbank is concerned about the possible loss of loan payments due to the new manager.
Lawyer Oleh Shram said that ARMA would have the right to cancel the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center after negotiations with Oschadbank. The agency should announce a new tender taking into account the interests of the creditor banks.
The ARMA announced a tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center without specifying in the tender documentation that the facility was pledged as collateral for a mortgage loan. This led to complaints from participants and concerns from Oschadbank about future loan payments.
ARMA and Oschadbank held a meeting on the tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, but did not reach a consensus. Oschadbank urged to take into account the interests of creditors when holding this tender.
Two seized CHP plants in Lviv region became unprofitable after being transferred to ARMA management, losing UAH 558 million over 4 years. The NABU will launch an investigation into the actions of the ARMA leadership following the HACC decision.
ARMA announced a tender for the management of the Gulliver shopping center, without taking into account the interests of state-owned creditor banks. According to Galina Yanchenko, the actions of Armat BEB can lead to billions of dollars in losses of Oschadbank.
The ARMA has the opportunity to include the condition of servicing loans from state-owned banks in the tender documentation for the Gulliver shopping center. Lawyers emphasize the importance of including this condition to protect the state's interests.
ARMA sets different standards for bidders for the management of seized property. Three cases were identified with atypical requirements for the selection of managers for railroad cars, bulk carriers and the Gulliver shopping center.
The ARMA has announced a tender for the manager of the Gulliver shopping center with “the most stringent” selection criteria. “Oschadbank threatens to seize an asset due to the lack of requirements for servicing UAH 20 billion in loans.
ARMA justifies itself for ignoring its loan obligations to Oschadbank in the tender for the selection of a manager for the Gulliver shopping center.
The expert criticized the ARMA for ignoring the interests of Oschadbank in the competition for the manager of Gulliver.
The ARMA held a meeting with a representative of Oschadbank regarding the management of the Gulliver shopping center a week before the end of the tender. The security expert called such actions negligence and called for the tender to be canceled.
“Agreed to agree": whether ARMA will succeed in preserving Oschadbank's interests in the tender for the manager of the Gulliver shopping center.