MRKTNG MRTHN 2025 "Under the Sun of Insights": Registration is Open

We live in a time when strategy is born not only in a briefing, but in reality, where war, culture, emotion, and change are intertwined. Creative solutions, innovative projects, and social initiatives have become the new foundation. Because modern marketing is not about громкость, but about meaning. How not to get lost in the marketing field? How do Ukrainian marketers and communicators extract the same insights from the context that hit the target?

Just as sunflowers тягнуться to the sun, so do the top marketers, creatives, and communicators of Ukraine — to ideas that clarify хаос and lead forward. On June 4, at MRKTNG MRTHN 2025 from online media MMR and business/media bureau Ekonomika+, they will share rays of insights that will help you implement the right marketing strategies. This year's theme of the event — "Under the Sun of Insights" – inspired by the ballad of Ivan Drach, where even the sun rises not by chance, but to ignite thought.

We invite creatives, communicators, and marketers, as well as representatives of the world of art, military marketing, and others, to talk about:

🔸 Creativity in action. How to keep attention in a world where no one has it? Here will gather cases of wow-marketing, non-standard campaigns, and collaborations that hit right in the heart.

🔸 How to turn marker notes into meanings. About social marketing that goes beyond sales and becomes part of changes in society.

🔸 Brands-plasticines. How to survive and transform during a crisis? About resilience strategies, brand relaunch, and adaptation in real time.

🔸 Other scenes, other voices. At the intersection of culture, marketing, and the experience of war. Who creates new narratives and how do they affect brands?

🔸 The same insights. Data, analytics, intuition — how to make decisions when stability has become rare?

What awaits at the marathon?

🔸 4 panel discussions

🔸 30+ speakers — those who shape the content of the market

🔸 500+ offline community members and 8000+ online viewers

Insights from: are expected

— Serhiy Grabchak, Marketing Director of Oschadbank,

— Roman Gurbanov, Creative Director and co-founder of Taktika agency,

— Marianna Konina, Founder & CEO Reputation City,

— Iryna Metnyova, founder of Vandog Agency,

— Ksenia Sikorska, Marketing Director of PUMB

– and an incredible composition of other experts.

🎯 Within the marathon — awarding of the strongest marketing cases of the year X-RAY.

Follow the program updates on the website and MMR page on Facebook and Telegram.

The sun is already rising. See you under its light. Under the sun of insights MRKTNG MRTHN 2025

General Partner: OschadbankGeneral Information Partner: 1+1 media

