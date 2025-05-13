$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 34386 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 42330 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 65697 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 65791 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 138908 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 68255 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 147714 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 142550 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 89541 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 65998 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

MRKTNG MRTHN 2025 "Under the Sun of Insights": Registration is Open

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

On June 4, at MRKTNG MRTHN 2025, Ukrainian marketers will discuss creativity, social marketing, brand transformation, the impact of the war, and analytics. Leading industry experts will speak at the event.

MRKTNG MRTHN 2025 "Under the Sun of Insights": Registration is Open

We live in a time when strategy is born not only in a briefing, but in reality, where war, culture, emotion, and change are intertwined. Creative solutions, innovative projects, and social initiatives have become the new foundation. Because modern marketing is not about громкость, but about meaning. How not to get lost in the marketing field? How do Ukrainian marketers and communicators extract the same insights from the context that hit the target?

Just as sunflowers тягнуться to the sun, so do the top marketers, creatives, and communicators of Ukraine — to ideas that clarify хаос and lead forward. On June 4, at MRKTNG MRTHN 2025 from online media MMR and business/media bureau Ekonomika+, they will share rays of insights that will help you implement the right marketing strategies. This year's theme of the event  — "Under the Sun of Insights" – inspired by the ballad of Ivan Drach, where even the sun rises not by chance, but to ignite thought.

Registration is already open at mrktng.mmr.ua — catch your place under the sun while it is in its zenith.

We invite creatives, communicators, and marketers, as well as representatives of the world of art, military marketing, and others, to talk about: 

🔸 Creativity in action. How to keep attention in a world where no one has it? Here will gather cases of wow-marketing, non-standard campaigns, and collaborations that hit right in the heart.

🔸 How to turn marker notes into meanings. About social marketing that goes beyond sales and becomes part of changes in society.

🔸 Brands-plasticines. How to survive and transform during a crisis? About resilience strategies, brand relaunch, and adaptation in real time.

🔸 Other scenes, other voices. At the intersection of culture, marketing, and the experience of war. Who creates new narratives and how do they affect brands?

🔸 The same insights. Data, analytics, intuition — how to make decisions when stability has become rare?

What awaits at the marathon?

🔸 4 panel discussions

🔸 30+ speakers — those who shape the content of the market

🔸 500+ offline community members and 8000+ online viewers

🔸 4 panel discussions — deep, honest, sharp🔸 1 day — maximum insights.

Insights from: are expected

— Serhiy Grabchak, Marketing Director of Oschadbank, 

— Roman Gurbanov, Creative Director and co-founder of Taktika agency,

— Marianna Konina, Founder & CEO Reputation City,

— Iryna Metnyova, founder of Vandog Agency,

— Ksenia Sikorska,  Marketing Director of PUMB

– and an incredible composition of other experts. 

🎯 Within the marathon — awarding of the strongest marketing cases of the year X-RAY.

Follow the program updates on the website and MMR page on Facebook and Telegram. We are expanding the boundaries of ideas and the limits of determination together! 

The sun is already rising. See you under its light. Under the sun of insights MRKTNG MRTHN 2025

General Partner: OschadbankGeneral Information Partner: 1+1 media

Registration via the link: mrktng.mmr.ua — grab your ticket first.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Oschadbank
Telegram
Ukraine
Facebook
