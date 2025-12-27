$41.930.00
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
01:13 PM • 4698 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person died
11:54 AM • 7556 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 24931 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 32928 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 75181 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 44717 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 46250 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 63694 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29868 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1760 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video of combat operations during a massive combined enemy attack on the night of December 27, 2025. Air defense forces shot down 503 out of 559 air targets, with 10 missiles and 25 drones hitting their targets.

Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed combat operations during a massive combined enemy attack on the night of December 27, 2025, by publishing a video, UNN reports.

Details

The combat work of the sky defenders during a massive combined enemy attack on the night of December 27, 2025. Let's hold the sky

 - the message says.

The video shows the work of mobile fire groups, air defense systems, as well as downed Russian targets.

Recall

During the night of December 27, air defense forces shot down 503 out of 559 air targets that were launched at critical infrastructure, mainly in the Kyiv region. 10 missiles and 25 drones were hit, causing damage at 30 locations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

