Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed combat operations during a massive combined enemy attack on the night of December 27, 2025, by publishing a video, UNN reports.

Details

The combat work of the sky defenders during a massive combined enemy attack on the night of December 27, 2025. Let's hold the sky - the message says.

The video shows the work of mobile fire groups, air defense systems, as well as downed Russian targets.

Recall

During the night of December 27, air defense forces shot down 503 out of 559 air targets that were launched at critical infrastructure, mainly in the Kyiv region. 10 missiles and 25 drones were hit, causing damage at 30 locations.