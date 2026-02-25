$43.260.03
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 13127 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 12869 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 12475 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 18667 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 26021 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 21739 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19930 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 17076 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 16118 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

Indonesian police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of Ukrainian Ihor Komarov in Bali. The man in the video asks his relatives to pay a ransom of $10 million.

Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali

Indonesian police are investigating reports of the alleged kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov on the island of Bali. Law enforcement officers are checking a video circulating on social media, where a man claims to have been beaten and asks relatives to pay a ransom, and have already interviewed a number of witnesses.

This is reported by Bali Post and Kompas, citing the head of the public relations department of the Bali regional police, Jansen Avitus Pandjaitan, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, the video appeared online and quickly went viral. In the recording, a 28-year-old Ukrainian citizen with the initials IK cries, states that he was kidnapped in the Jimbaran area in southern Bali, and claims to have suffered serious injuries. In the video, he asks relatives to pay a ransom of 10 million US dollars, which is equivalent to approximately 157 billion Indonesian rupiah.

Police confirmed that an official report of the foreigner's disappearance was received at the Kuta Selatan police station on the evening of February 15. The statement was filed by a friend of the missing person. According to him, that evening IK and two acquaintances were riding motorcycles in the Jimbaran area, where they planned to train on an uphill climb. One of the companions rode ahead, and when he turned around, IK and another man were gone. Returning to the scene, they learned that the missing persons had allegedly been attacked by unknown individuals.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found the missing person's personal belongings – a mobile phone, a bag, and a wallet, which were seized as primary material evidence. In parallel, the police are checking the authenticity of the video, including determining where exactly it was recorded – in Bali or outside the island. The cyber units of the Bali Police are trying to establish the original source of the publication and the full context of the recording.

Cybercrime of over UAH 127 million: 21-year-old Ukrainian hiding in Germany served with notice of suspicion24.02.26, 21:29 • 3900 views

Currently, law enforcement officers have already questioned about 10 witnesses, including a friend of the missing person. Video surveillance footage along the route in the Jimbaran area has also been seized, and investigators and forensic experts have inspected the crime scene to search for additional traces.

Police note that various assumptions regarding the identity of the missing person and possible motives for the crime are circulating on social media, but law enforcement officers urge people to refrain from speculation. According to official data, the Ukrainian citizen was in Bali as a tourist.

The investigation is ongoing. Indonesian authorities state that they will make every effort to establish the circumstances of the incident and ascertain the whereabouts of the missing person, emphasizing the importance of the safety of foreigners and preserving Bali's reputation as a tourist region.

Recall

In Moldova, a three-year-old Ukrainian girl, kidnapped by her father in October 2025, was found. The girl was handed over to her mother, and the father was detained for extradition to Ukraine.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World