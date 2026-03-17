Ukraine and Spain to create joint investigative team to probe Portnov's murder - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko made a working visit to Spain, where he met with the Prosecutor General of Spain, Teresa Peramato. They discussed extradition, international legal assistance, and the investigation into the murder of Ukrainian politician and lawyer Andriy Portnov, UNN reports.

Details

Kravchenko has completed his working visit to the Kingdom of Spain, during which he held a number of important meetings. In particular, he met with the Prosecutor General of the Kingdom of Spain, Teresa Peramato.

According to the Prosecutor General, the key topics are extradition and international legal assistance. Since 2022, Spain has granted 13 requests from Ukraine for the extradition of suspects in serious crimes, 9 of whom have already been handed over to the Ukrainian side.

Separately, we discussed the investigation into the murder of Ukrainian politician and lawyer Andriy Portnov, which occurred in Spain. It is important for us to establish all the circumstances: from the perpetrators and organizers to the broader context of this crime. We managed to convince our colleagues of the need to create a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and confirm Ukraine's strategic role as a partner in this investigation. We have already submitted all the necessary documents to the Spanish judicial authorities for the launch of the JIT. This format will strengthen and accelerate the investigation. - Kravchenko said.

Addendum

In addition, the Prosecutor General held talks with the Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños García, and the President of the National Court, Juan Manuel Fernández Martínez.

He emphasized that we highly appreciate the constructive interaction between Ukraine and Spain in the field of criminal justice. It is thanks to such cooperation that it is possible to ensure the inevitability of punishment for those who try to avoid responsibility by hiding abroad. I handed over to my colleagues a list of cases relevant to us. We discussed issues of universal jurisdiction, respect for human rights in the extradition procedure, and ensuring the safety of extradited persons. - Kravchenko said.

In addition, according to the Prosecutor General, cooperation in combating organized crime, financial fraud, cybercrime, and documenting Russia's war crimes remains relevant.

Spain is an important partner of Ukraine in ensuring justice. Thank you for your cooperation! - Kravchenko summarized.

Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer

Earlier

Antena 3 News reported that the alleged killer of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration during Yanukovych's time, was arrested in Germany.

Recall

In May 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the murder of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych.