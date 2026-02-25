$43.260.03
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 268 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer
06:05 PM • 2728 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 4534 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 7486 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 10376 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 19251 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 16750 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 16644 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 28070 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 22132 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 19254 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 28073 views
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 28073 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 50201 views
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 50201 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 60003 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
February 23, 02:00 PM • 77820 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Spanish police have confirmed the arrest of a Ukrainian national in Germany, suspected of murdering Andriy Portnov in Madrid in May 2025. This was the result of a joint operation with German law enforcement.

Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer

Spanish police confirmed to UNN the arrest in Germany of the alleged perpetrator of Andriy Portnov's murder near a school in Madrid in May 2025.

The Spanish National Police, in a joint operation with German law enforcement, arrested the alleged perpetrator. The detainee is a Ukrainian

- the Spanish police told UNN.

Earlier

Antena 3 News reported that the alleged killer of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration during Yanukovych's time, was arrested in Germany.

Recall

In May 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the murder of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych.

Yevhen Tsarenko

Crimes and emergencies
Spain
Germany
Madrid