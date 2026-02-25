Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer

Spanish police confirmed to UNN the arrest in Germany of the alleged perpetrator of Andriy Portnov's murder near a school in Madrid in May 2025.

The Spanish National Police, in a joint operation with German law enforcement, arrested the alleged perpetrator. The detainee is a Ukrainian - the Spanish police told UNN.

Earlier

Antena 3 News reported that the alleged killer of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration during Yanukovych's time, was arrested in Germany.

Recall

In May 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the murder of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych.