Body of 19-year-old Ukrainian woman found in German forest - Media

A 19-year-old Ukrainian woman was found dead in a forest in Mannheim, Germany. Law enforcement officers suspect that her boyfriend killed her out of jealousy. This is reported by NIUS, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, last Wednesday, around 8:00 AM, a woman discovered the body of a young woman in the Käfertaler forest. The woman who found the body notified the police, who immediately cordoned off the area.

It is noted that a special commission of 60 officers was created, and subsequently, less than twelve hours after the body was discovered, investigators arrested 17-year-old Syrian Mohammed.

Ukrainian trucker killed in Germany over dispute about Putin - report

According to the investigation, the man had been in a relationship with the 19-year-old Ukrainian woman for over a year and met her in the center of Mannheim on Tuesday evening. From there, they went to the Käfertaler forest. Around 00:30, according to the prosecutor's office, he allegedly beat the woman with his hands and probably a branch in the wooded area until she died.

Law enforcement officers suggest that the motive for the murder could have been the boyfriend's jealousy. There had been conflicts between him and the Ukrainian woman before. For example, two weeks before the murder, the boyfriend pressed the girl against the glass wall of a bus stop with both hands and punched her in the face.

A 17-year-old Ukrainian was killed in Germany because of his nationality

At that time, a complaint had already been filed against him for causing bodily harm. At the same time, investigators found no signs of sexual violence against the victim.

Recall

Interpol, at the request of Indonesian law enforcement, issued "red notices" for five suspects in kidnapping, extortion, and murder, who are allegedly involved in the murder of Ukrainian Ihor Komarov in Bali.