We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15702 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64760 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213802 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122604 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391884 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310758 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131854 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254340 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3092 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14193 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72101 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57192 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Bali

Plane with 200 passengers turned around over the Indian Ocean due to a passenger: details of the incident

A Jetstar plane flying from Bali to Melbourne with 200 passengers turned back due to an inadequate passenger who tried to open the door. The offender was removed from the flight.

News of the World • April 1, 12:35 PM • 8064 views

Robbery at the estate where Churchill was born: golden toilet stolen in 5 minutes

A 98 kg golden toilet, which was part of an art exhibition, was stolen from Blenheim Palace. Three suspects were brought to trial for robbery and attempted sale of the stolen gold.

News of the World • February 25, 08:04 AM • 125625 views

Scandalous blogger Voloshin's villa in Bali for $370 thousand flooded

A villa in Bali purchased by Alexander Voloshin was flooded. The tenants helped to resolve the situation, and the blogger commented on the risks of investing in real estate abroad.

UNN Lite • February 11, 02:24 PM • 133415 views

In Bali, Russians kidnapped a Ukrainian and robbed him of $214 thousand in cryptocurrency

In Bali, nine Russian citizens kidnapped and robbed Ukrainian Igor Yermakov of $214,000 in cryptocurrency. Police arrested one of the suspects, 30-year-old Hasan Ashkabov.

Crimes and emergencies • January 31, 07:35 PM • 37217 views

Many flights from Bali are delayed: is this related to the virus outbreak in China?

Bloggers cannot fly out of Bali due to flight cancellations. The reasons cited are an outbreak of the virus in China and a possible volcanic eruption, although the airport is operating normally.

News of the World • January 6, 05:29 PM • 29719 views

Ukrainians buy real estate abroad: the most popular destinations and opportunities for investors

The expert named the most popular destinations for buying real estate abroad and opportunities for investors.

Economy • July 26, 06:36 AM • 246884 views