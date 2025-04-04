A Jetstar plane flying from Bali to Melbourne with 200 passengers turned back due to an inadequate passenger who tried to open the
door. The offender was removed from the flight.
A 98 kg golden toilet, which was part of an art exhibition, was stolen from Blenheim Palace. Three suspects were brought to trial
for robbery and attempted sale of the stolen gold.
A villa in Bali purchased by Alexander Voloshin was flooded. The tenants helped to resolve the situation, and the blogger
commented on the risks of investing in real estate abroad.
In Bali, nine Russian citizens kidnapped and robbed Ukrainian Igor Yermakov of $214,000 in cryptocurrency. Police arrested one of
the suspects, 30-year-old Hasan Ashkabov.
Bloggers cannot fly out of Bali due to flight cancellations. The reasons cited are an outbreak of the virus in China and a possible volcanic eruption, although the airport is operating normally.
The expert named the most popular destinations for buying real estate abroad and opportunities for investors.