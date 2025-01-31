ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
In Bali, Russians kidnapped a Ukrainian and robbed him of $214 thousand in cryptocurrency

In Bali, Russians kidnapped a Ukrainian and robbed him of $214 thousand in cryptocurrency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37112 views

In Bali, nine Russian citizens kidnapped and robbed Ukrainian Igor Yermakov of $214,000 in cryptocurrency. Police arrested one of the suspects, 30-year-old Hasan Ashkabov.

In Bali, Russians kidnapped a Ukrainian and robbed him of $214,000 in cryptocurrency. This is reported by Detik Bali, UNN writes.

Details

Ukrainian citizen Igor Yermakov was reportedly the victim of kidnapping, violence and robbery by nine Russian citizens. He and his wife reported the incident to the police twice, but there was no response to these statements.

Yermakov's lawyer, Syamsu Jalal, said that the first complaint was filed on December 15, 2024, with the Denpasar police by Yermakov's wife.

"On December 15, 2024, after he was kidnapped, he (Yermakov) went to the Denpasar police. His wife reported it, but it was ignored, yes," Syamsu said in an interview with detikBali.

As there was no further action, a second report was filed with the Bali police on December 20, 2024. However, there was no response to this report either.

So Xamsu decided to make the case public in the media on January 20, 2025. After the publication, police began investigating the case, including a preliminary reconstruction at the scene on Thursday.

"If there is a lack of evidence or something else, they have to organize an investigation. Come to the crime scene or something. That's how it should be," Syamsu said.

Meanwhile, Bali Police Public Relations Officer Combes Ariasandi confirmed that the report was received on December 20, 2024. He noted that the investigation process takes time.

"There are no obstacles. Yes, the investigation process certainly takes time," said Ariasandi.

Ariasandi said that the police arrested a 30-year-old Russian citizen named Khasan Ashkabov, who is suspected of being the main figure who initiated the kidnapping and robbery of Yermakov.

"Initials HA. One of the nine alleged perpetrators. His role is still being investigated, whether he is involved or not. I hope it will be revealed soon," said Ariasandi.

Man convicted in Germany for murder of 9-year-old girl from Ukraine31.01.25, 15:35 • 44448 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
germanyGermany
baliBali
ukraineUkraine

