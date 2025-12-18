$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 6264 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 7808 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 15674 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 14947 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13627 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15512 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12678 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 20146 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 11018 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Publications
Exclusives
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58120 views

Learn how to effectively prepare for New Year 2026, the Year of the Fire Horse. Tips include cleaning, financial planning, early gift shopping, and festive attire.

How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips
Photo: pixabay

New Year's holidays always creep up unnoticed, so it's worth starting to prepare in advance so that the holidays go smoothly and without unnecessary hassle and stress. 2026 is the year of the fiery horse, fast, swift, passionate and energetic, so this year should be met prepared to spend it with good luck and a good mood. UNN will tell you how to prepare for the New Year.

Start with a general cleaning

First of all, it is worth doing a general cleaning. This process should be divided into stages and not done all in one day. For example, divide the house into zones: refrigerator, kitchen, baseboards, dust, etc. This will relieve pre-holiday stress, but will help effectively organize the cleaning process.

If you have a large family or want to get rid of unnecessary things, you can use the "12-12-12" method: 12 things need to be thrown away, 12 - given away, and another 12 - put in their place.

Finish your affairs and pay off your debts

It is believed that one should enter the new year without debts. If you have debt obligations, try to close them at least partially. This will reduce psychological pressure. Also, pay your utility bills. If you have accumulated issues that need to be resolved or projects that need to be completed - also pay attention to them.

Analyze and allocate the budget

In order to prevent unnecessary expenses, it is worth rationally dividing the budget. The largest amount should be allocated to food, approximately 40%, 25% to drinks, 20% to decor and 15% to entertainment and gifts. This plan will help save money and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Candies as a gift: how to choose a sweet set that will be liked – Pryhochaisya16.12.25, 16:15 • 9330 views

Take care of gifts in advance

Think about, buy and pack gifts in advance. Don't put everything off until the last day - this will save your nerves and allow you to save money. Before buying gifts, it is better to make a list of those you plan to please - this will reduce the likelihood that you will forget about someone.

Think about the New Year's menu

Even if you are not planning a big New Year's party, but will be celebrating with your family, still take the time to make a menu. You can buy some products for the festive table in advance - this will help avoid the pre-holiday rush in stores. Planning the most important things will help avoid chaos and save a lot of time. In addition, it will also help avoid unnecessary expenses.

What to eat on the morning of January 1: how to prepare a light and appropriate table after the holidays17.12.25, 11:54 • 3104 views

Decorate your home

The Christmas tree can be set up and decorated on the weekend a week before the holiday, or even earlier. The same goes for New Year's home decorating. This will help you get into the festive mood, and also free up time before the celebration itself. But before you start decorating - review your existing holiday decor: check what you already have and whether it can be used. It is likely that something will have to be bought.

If you are planning a New Year's party - you may need some additional attributes: masks, glasses or cups, other additional dishes. It is better to allocate a little more time for planning than to worry later that you missed something, because this can spoil your festive mood.

Take care of your festive outfit

Astrologers advise meeting the Year of the Fiery Horse in warm and rich colors: red, golden, terracotta, orange. Natural fabrics and loose cuts are relevant. Of course, you can not follow these recommendations, but take care of your festive image - choose something that will make you feel festive. Also think about whether you need to help your loved ones, especially children, with creating a festive image - help them choose something that will help create the appropriate atmosphere.

Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays09.12.25, 18:25 • 19724 views

Visit a hairdresser

If necessary - refresh your hairstyle. This will also give you confidence and help you get into the right mood. Haircut, coloring, manicure - it's better not to put all this off until the last moment. If you plan to do a festive hairstyle with a master - do not delay the appointment, because there are always not enough free "windows" on the last day. Do not plan cosmetic procedures before the New Year, especially those that you will do for the first time, because they may require recovery and have consequences that will be visually noticeable for some time.

Visit loved ones and relatives

Try to set aside at least a little time to visit relatives, especially if you are not planning a joint New Year's celebration. You can even give them gifts before the holiday. If you are superstitious and do not want them to open them earlier - discuss it. You can also, for example, arrange a video call on New Year's Eve during which they will open your gifts and this will give you a moment of celebration. If for some reason you cannot visit relatives in person - you can send them gifts.

Do a good deed

The period of winter holidays is special not only for children, but also for adults. Everyone wants to feel the magic of the holiday, kindness and care. Remember that by caring for others, we ourselves feel warmth and renew our inner resource. Donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine or for the treatment of a sick person, transfer to a fund for helping children, help displaced persons, etc.

Important - don't be afraid to spend time planning. This will help save energy, nerves and money and not feel drained when the holiday finally arrives.

Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey10.12.25, 14:35 • 58446 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

UNN LiteLife hackPublications
