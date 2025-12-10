Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
12:17 PM • 1914 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 3862 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 6814 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 15102 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 14608 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 26185 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 40940 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 40452 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 31527 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 65748 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.7m/s
84%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 27955 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 17318 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 15228 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhoto08:37 AM • 5490 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 10136 views
Publications
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 1914 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 15102 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 28171 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 65748 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 50451 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 180 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 640 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 3216 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 15392 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 18759 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tor missile system
Tu-160
Tu-95

Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

According to a Deloitte study, 75% of Ukrainians plan holiday shopping in 2025, preferring home celebrations and prudent spending. More than half of the surveyed Ukrainians plan to spend between 1,000 and 5,000 hryvnias on gifts.

Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey

Ukrainians, preparing for the winter holidays, spend cautiously, choose meaningful gifts, and prefer human choice over AI, according to Deloitte's research on holiday shopping trends in Ukraine for 2025, writes UNN.

Details

"The number of those planning Christmas and New Year shopping increased from 65% to 75% over the year. More and more Ukrainians are also choosing a home celebration format - 68% compared to 54% in 2024," according to Deloitte Ukraine.

"This year, we see that holiday preparations are becoming more considered and prudent: Ukrainians plan purchases earlier, approach spending more carefully, and more often choose what has personal meaning for them and their loved ones. According to the study, for 51% of respondents, the process of preparing gifts remains a pleasant ritual, not a stress," said Oleksandr Yampolsky, leader of the retail and wholesale distribution department of the Ukrainian division.

What are the trends?

As reported, holiday shopping by Ukrainians in 2025 has the following trends:

  • prepare in advance. More and more Ukrainians start holiday shopping early: 18% - even before December, while the main shopping period falls on December 1-24 (62%);
    • financial caution determines the holiday budget. For the fourth year in a row, Ukrainians are not increasing their spending: 46% are willing to allocate no more than a quarter of their monthly income for shopping, and 54% plan to spend 1,000-5,000 UAH;
      • gifts for loved ones. Holiday purchases are centered around family (88%) and friends (40%). At the same time, young people more often deviate from the traditional scenario: 49% buy gifts for themselves;
        • mostly buy offline. Most often, Ukrainians make holiday purchases in large and medium-sized supermarket chains (43%), online stores consistently rank second (27%), and cosmetic stores (21%) remain popular due to demand for gifts "for themselves and loved ones";
          • online shopping: what annoys most. Shoppers are most upset by the lack of goods in stock (27%), excessive advertising (22%), and inconvenient search filters (14%);
            • charity is an integral part of holiday preparations. 64% of Ukrainians plan to allocate part of their holiday budget to charity, and 8 out of 10 primarily support Ukrainian defenders at the front;
              • do not trust algorithms. The most popular tools for choosing gifts are wish lists (46%), price comparison services (54%), and online reviews (50%). Influencer recommendations play a much smaller role - only 9-10% of respondents rely on them. And only 10% of respondents believe that the presence of an AI assistant on retailers' online platforms would facilitate the selection of holiday gifts;
                • expect attention and care from retail. 18% of consumers expect help with choosing thoughtful gifts, 17% - the ability to send a present in festive packaging and with delivery on a specified day. AI-based assistants are only interesting to 10% of buyers.

                  For reference

                  As indicated by Deloitte, the study was conducted using a multi-stage stratified sample representing the population of Ukraine by gender, age, settlement size, and type of employment. Data collection was carried out through an online survey using a quota sample corresponding to the socio-demographic portrait of the Ukrainian population. In total, more than 1,000 respondents participated in the survey.

                  Julia Shramko

                  SocietyUNN LiteFinance
                  New Year
                  War in Ukraine
                  charity
                  Ukraine