War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump said that negotiations on ending the war are in the final stage. The American leader stated this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.
Commenting on the progress of the negotiations, Donald Trump emphasized that a decision could be made in the near future.
It will be very quick. We are already in the final stage of negotiations. We'll see. It will either stop, or it will continue for a very long time. Millions of people will be killed, deaths that could have been avoided if it continues.
In addition, after Donald Trump's answer, the journalist noted that the American leader avoids talking about deadlines.
We've already talked. We'll talk to Steve, the whole group, the whole team did a great job. Ukraine appreciates these efforts, everyone appreciates these efforts. Both sides want this to stop.
Recall
US President Donald Trump said that his only deadline is to end the war. He made this statement during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.