War termination talks reach final stage - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that negotiations on ending the war are in the final stage. The American leader stated this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

Commenting on the progress of the negotiations, Donald Trump emphasized that a decision could be made in the near future.

It will be very quick. We are already in the final stage of negotiations. We'll see. It will either stop, or it will continue for a very long time. Millions of people will be killed, deaths that could have been avoided if it continues.