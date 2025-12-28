$41.930.00
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 16149 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 28974 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 24441 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 40362 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 48936 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used for
December 27, 05:54 PM • 46915 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 33065 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 28317 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work
December 27, 11:54 AM • 22675 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
US President Donald Trump said that talks to end the war are in their final stages, and a decision could be made soon. He stressed that his only deadline is to end the war.

US President Donald Trump said that negotiations on ending the war are in the final stage. The American leader stated this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

Commenting on the progress of the negotiations, Donald Trump emphasized that a decision could be made in the near future.

It will be very quick. We are already in the final stage of negotiations. We'll see. It will either stop, or it will continue for a very long time. Millions of people will be killed, deaths that could have been avoided if it continues.

- Trump said.

In addition, after Donald Trump's answer, the journalist noted that the American leader avoids talking about deadlines.

We've already talked. We'll talk to Steve, the whole group, the whole team did a great job. Ukraine appreciates these efforts, everyone appreciates these efforts. Both sides want this to stop.

- Trump replied.

