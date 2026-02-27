Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has officially confirmed the destruction of a hydraulic structure in the Donetsk region, which poses a threat of a large-scale humanitarian and environmental catastrophe. The Russian side published footage of the object's demolition, which once again demonstrates the aggressor's deliberate disregard for international law and the rules of warfare. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The destruction of the dam could lead to the flooding of residential areas, the disabling of critical infrastructure facilities, the destruction of bridges, and the poisoning of water resources and soils.

Lubinets emphasized that, according to international humanitarian law, hydraulic structures are under special protection, and their deliberate destruction is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions. The Ombudsman compared this crime to the tragedy at the Kakhovka HPP, noting that impunity for such acts only provokes Russia to new acts of terror.

Is this not enough for the world community to face the truth? Can the aggressor do anything? We remember well what consequences the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP led to – Lubinets wrote on his Facebook page.

International reaction and demand for legal assessment

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights has already sent relevant letters to the United Nations demanding official registration of another war crime by the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian side demands that the world community provide a clear legal assessment of the aggressor state's actions and increase pressure on the Kremlin to prevent further environmental disasters. Lubinets stressed that the world has no right to remain silent, as responsibility for the destruction of ecosystems and the threat to the lives of thousands of people must be inevitable.

