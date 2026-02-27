Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
07:28 PM • 450 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – an environmental disaster is looming
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 10281 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 17483 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 27666 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 30536 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 36334 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 50623 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 45128 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38837 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33141 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
84%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - mediaFebruary 27, 10:09 AM • 14100 views
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments foundFebruary 27, 11:04 AM • 13691 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12PhotoFebruary 27, 12:25 PM • 21866 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 16841 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 14943 views
Publications
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 10116 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 10965 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 15078 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 16973 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12PhotoFebruary 27, 12:25 PM • 21992 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bloggers
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhoto06:52 PM • 1402 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech05:35 PM • 3560 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhoto04:49 PM • 4546 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 25258 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 22491 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Washington Post
TikTok
Instagram

Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka, as confirmed by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. This creates a threat of a large-scale humanitarian and ecological catastrophe.

Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has officially confirmed the destruction of a hydraulic structure in the Donetsk region, which poses a threat of a large-scale humanitarian and environmental catastrophe. The Russian side published footage of the object's demolition, which once again demonstrates the aggressor's deliberate disregard for international law and the rules of warfare. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The destruction of the dam could lead to the flooding of residential areas, the disabling of critical infrastructure facilities, the destruction of bridges, and the poisoning of water resources and soils.

Lubinets emphasized that, according to international humanitarian law, hydraulic structures are under special protection, and their deliberate destruction is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions. The Ombudsman compared this crime to the tragedy at the Kakhovka HPP, noting that impunity for such acts only provokes Russia to new acts of terror.

Is this not enough for the world community to face the truth? Can the aggressor do anything? We remember well what consequences the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP led to

– Lubinets wrote on his Facebook page.

International reaction and demand for legal assessment

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights has already sent relevant letters to the United Nations demanding official registration of another war crime by the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian side demands that the world community provide a clear legal assessment of the aggressor state's actions and increase pressure on the Kremlin to prevent further environmental disasters. Lubinets stressed that the world has no right to remain silent, as responsibility for the destruction of ecosystems and the threat to the lives of thousands of people must be inevitable.

Russians struck Kostiantynivka with phosphorus munitions - Ministry of Internal Affairs27.02.26, 17:16 • 2286 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Animals
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United Nations
Ukraine