Russians struck Kostiantynivka with phosphorus munitions - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Russian occupiers used phosphorus munitions against the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. The war crime was recorded by soldiers of the 'Phoenix' border unit in the city's residential areas.

Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian occupiers continue to commit war crimes in Ukraine - they launched a phosphorus munition strike on the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, where not only Ukrainian military personnel but also civilians are present. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy used phosphorus bombs prohibited by international conventions. In addition to direct injuries caused by fragments of their casings, phosphorus munitions can cause damage in two main ways: burns and through inhalation of fumes.

The war crime of the Russians in the residential areas of the city was recorded by soldiers of the border unit "Phoenix".

Civilians are still in the city. Despite this, the enemy mercilessly struck civilians with phosphorus - a prohibited substance that causes severe health consequences

- the report says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russians may use chemical weapons of mass destruction if the war in Ukraine reaches a stalemate.

Yevhen Ustimenko

