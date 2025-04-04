Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2388 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10861 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53708 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194688 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112724 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373924 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299515 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212161 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243336 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254684 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns about fraudsters who use fake videos and voice messages in Telegram to extort money. Check information and enable two-factor authentication.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 06:37 PM • 12029 views

Ukrainians abroad do not need to show military registration documents to get a passport

Ukrainians abroad do not need to present a military ticket to obtain a passport. Status verification will take place in the electronic register, and data will be entered automatically.

Politics • April 1, 10:04 AM • 20950 views

"On the shield": bodies of 909 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine

The bodies of 909 fallen Defenders have been returned to Ukraine from various front lines, including Kurakhiv, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, and others. The identification of the deceased will be carried out in the near future.

War • March 28, 12:29 PM • 25928 views

In Kharkiv, unknown persons fired at two passenger buses: what is known

In Kharkiv, unknown persons fired at two passenger buses that were moving without passengers. The glass was damaged, no one was injured, the police are investigating.

Crimes and emergencies • March 25, 10:14 PM • 43196 views

The Rada withdrew the law on expanding the powers of the National Guard regarding weapons from consideration

Draft law No. 10311, which allowed the National Guard to use weapons against protesters, has been removed from the agenda. The Ministry of Internal Affairs was unable to refute criticism regarding the expansion of powers.

Society • March 24, 10:34 PM • 10407 views

Legendary intelligence officer Olga Tverdokhlebova has died at the age of 102

Olga Tverdokhlebova, a veteran of the Second World War who went through it as part of a radio intelligence division, has passed away. She reached Berlin and even at the age of 101 dreamed of Ukraine's victory.

Society • March 24, 02:49 PM • 14121 views

An explosion occurred in a police building in Odesa region, a woman died

On Sunday, March 23, an explosion occurred in a police building in Odesa region. Unfortunately, one woman died, and there is also information about casualties.

Crimes and emergencies • March 23, 04:39 PM • 107166 views

The salary of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for 2024 amounted to more than UAH 1.5 million: what else the minister declared

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko declared UAH 1,560,939 of salary for 2024, as well as land and a house in the Kyiv region. He has UAH 460.9 thousand and USD 109.1 thousand in bank accounts.

Politics • March 23, 04:17 AM • 106758 views

MIA explained the changes to the law regarding the use of batons and electroshockers by the National Guard

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that the changes to the law on the National Guard will not expand powers, but will streamline their activities. It is also indicated that the list of special means proposed in the draft law is already in use.

Society • March 22, 09:18 AM • 22444 views

The person detained for the murder of Odesa activist Demian Hanul was served with a notice of suspicion

The person detained for the murder of Odesa activist Demian Hanul was served with a notice of suspicion under the article on premeditated murder by order and illegal handling of weapons. The court demands detention.

Crimes and emergencies • March 16, 11:25 AM • 29235 views

Two "thieves in law" have been notified of suspicion of spreading criminal influence

Irakli Khutu and Omar Ufimsky have been notified of suspicion of participating in a "gathering" and spreading influence in a correctional facility. They were resolving issues of redistribution of spheres of influence.

Crimes and emergencies • March 14, 11:19 AM • 15916 views

The disaster of the Russian Il-76: the examination of the transferred remains, likely of Ukrainian soldiers, is still ongoing

In Ukraine, the identification of the remains of prisoners of war transferred by the Russian Federation after the Il-76 disaster is ongoing. DNA profiles have been established from 527 fragments, and the examinations will last several weeks.

Society • March 5, 01:14 PM • 92846 views

Military and civilians: there are about 16 thousand DNA profiles of unidentified bodies in the registry

The Ministry of Internal Affairs registry contains over 160 thousand DNA profiles, of which 16 thousand are unidentified bodies of military and civilians. 10.5 thousand profiles have a preliminary match for possible identification.

Society • March 5, 12:54 PM • 22716 views

World Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, and the beginning of Radaman: what else is being celebrated on February 28

On February 28, the world celebrates Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, Patrol and Postal Service Day, and Facebook Day. The holidays are dedicated to important professions and social initiatives.

Society • February 28, 04:15 AM • 24686 views

What colors of electric cars are most popular in Ukraine - the answer of Ministry of Internal Affairs

Since the beginning of 2025, 7239 electric vehicles have been registered in Ukraine, of which 6024 are used. Gray has become the most popular color among electric cars, followed by white and black.

Society • February 27, 12:56 PM • 18758 views

Consequences of shelling in Kramatorsk: number of casualties increased to 14, including four children

One person was killed and 14 wounded, including 4 children, as a result of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. At least 17 private houses were damaged, and a rescue operation is underway.

Society • February 25, 04:04 PM • 28006 views

Rada allows not to pay administrative fee for passport issuance for those released from captivity

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law exempting persons who have been held in places of detention from administrative fees for issuing passports. The documents will be issued within three business days if applied for within one year of release.

Society • February 25, 01:26 PM • 25241 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of the Russian air strike in Kharkiv region

Russian troops conducted an air strike with a guided bomb on the village of Tsyupivka in the Dergachiv community. The attack injured four people and damaged eight houses, and an investigation has been launched.

War • February 24, 01:12 PM • 34359 views

15 thousand volumes of Maidan cases: Sapyan tells about the stage of investigation

The SBI is completing the investigation of crimes during the Revolution of Dignity, which includes 15,000 volumes of evidence. 147 indictments against 279 people have been submitted to the court, and 14 defendants have already been sentenced.

Politics • February 20, 01:06 PM • 28572 views

Resumption of passport issuance to Ukrainian men abroad: how many citizens received documents

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has resumed issuing foreign passports and passports of a citizen of Ukraine for men aged 18-60 abroad. On the first day, nearly 1,700 foreign passports and more than 400 domestic passports were issued.

Society • February 18, 12:03 PM • 45538 views

How to protect your SIM card and financial data: important tips against fraudsters

Cyberpolice warns about the danger of reissuing SIM cards without the owner's knowledge. It provides 6 tips to protect against fraudulent schemes, including the prohibition of remote reissue and the use of a separate number for financial transactions.

Technologies • February 17, 03:41 PM • 37555 views

Interior Ministry denies fake about radiation release at Chornobyl NPP

Three smoldering hotspots are found at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the Russian drone attack, but radiation levels are normal.

Society • February 17, 02:28 PM • 23641 views

The weather has deteriorated across Ukraine: Ministry of Internal Affairs gave five tips

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the deployment of 804 resilience centers of the State Emergency Service and 912 warming centers of the National Police. The agency reminded the basic safety rules during bad weather and urged citizens to be careful.

Society • February 17, 11:56 AM • 24042 views

Russia's massive strike in Donetsk region: number of casualties rises to 17

The air strikes on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka resulted in 17 injuries and one death. More than 100 residential buildings were destroyed, infrastructure and 25 vehicles were damaged.

War • February 10, 02:18 PM • 26627 views

“Fighting is happening on almost every square meter": Interior Ministry shows video from Chasiv Yar

The Donbas battalion filmed a video from the streets of Chasovyi Yar, where intense fighting continues. Russian troops continue to storm Ukrainian positions in the urban area with the support of artillery and UAVs.

War • February 10, 02:05 PM • 31164 views

60 thousand Russians would be in the most difficult areas in Ukraine if not for the Kursk operation - Zelensky

Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the six-month Kursk operation and its strategic importance. The President awarded the participants of the operation and presented Ukrainian passports to two foreign soldiers.

War • February 6, 03:16 PM • 38648 views

How can families of missing persons protect themselves from fraudsters? Law enforcement officers gave advice

The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns of fraudsters who are extorting money and confidential information from the families of missing persons. The offenders pose as volunteers and demand payment for non-existent services or information.

Society • February 5, 04:46 PM • 25003 views

How to exchange a paper driver's license for an ID card: step-by-step instructions

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has clarified the procedure for exchanging an old paper driver's license for a modern ID card. To exchange, you need to visit any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with the necessary documents.

Society • February 3, 02:54 PM • 38228 views

Ministry of Internal Affairs announces the number of missing Ukrainians

Ukraine is currently searching for 62,948 people who went missing under special circumstances. The whereabouts of 10,291 people have been established or identified as dead.

Society • February 3, 02:48 PM • 29426 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs denies information about the failure of the 102 line and the Armor system

The National Police reports that the 102 special line and the system of service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are operating normally. The agency denies information about large-scale malfunctions of the Armor search database.

Society • February 1, 05:17 PM • 29664 views