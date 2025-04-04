Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns about fraudsters who use fake videos and voice messages in Telegram to extort money. Check information and enable two-factor authentication.
Ukrainians abroad do not need to present a military ticket to obtain a passport. Status verification will take place in the electronic register, and data will be entered automatically.
The bodies of 909 fallen Defenders have been returned to Ukraine from various front lines, including Kurakhiv, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, and others. The identification of the deceased will be carried out in the near future.
In Kharkiv, unknown persons fired at two passenger buses that were moving without passengers. The glass was damaged, no one was injured, the police are investigating.
Draft law No. 10311, which allowed the National Guard to use weapons against protesters, has been removed from the agenda. The Ministry of Internal Affairs was unable to refute criticism regarding the expansion of powers.
Olga Tverdokhlebova, a veteran of the Second World War who went through it as part of a radio intelligence division, has passed away. She reached Berlin and even at the age of 101 dreamed of Ukraine's victory.
On Sunday, March 23, an explosion occurred in a police building in Odesa region. Unfortunately, one woman died, and there is also information about casualties.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko declared UAH 1,560,939 of salary for 2024, as well as land and a house in the Kyiv region. He has UAH 460.9 thousand and USD 109.1 thousand in bank accounts.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that the changes to the law on the National Guard will not expand powers, but will streamline their activities. It is also indicated that the list of special means proposed in the draft law is already in use.
The person detained for the murder of Odesa activist Demian Hanul was served with a notice of suspicion under the article on premeditated murder by order and illegal handling of weapons. The court demands detention.
Irakli Khutu and Omar Ufimsky have been notified of suspicion of participating in a "gathering" and spreading influence in a correctional facility. They were resolving issues of redistribution of spheres of influence.
In Ukraine, the identification of the remains of prisoners of war transferred by the Russian Federation after the Il-76 disaster is ongoing. DNA profiles have been established from 527 fragments, and the examinations will last several weeks.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs registry contains over 160 thousand DNA profiles, of which 16 thousand are unidentified bodies of military and civilians. 10.5 thousand profiles have a preliminary match for possible identification.
On February 28, the world celebrates Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, Patrol and Postal Service Day, and Facebook Day. The holidays are dedicated to important professions and social initiatives.
Since the beginning of 2025, 7239 electric vehicles have been registered in Ukraine, of which 6024 are used. Gray has become the most popular color among electric cars, followed by white and black.
One person was killed and 14 wounded, including 4 children, as a result of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. At least 17 private houses were damaged, and a rescue operation is underway.
The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law exempting persons who have been held in places of detention from administrative fees for issuing passports. The documents will be issued within three business days if applied for within one year of release.
Russian troops conducted an air strike with a guided bomb on the village of Tsyupivka in the Dergachiv community. The attack injured four people and damaged eight houses, and an investigation has been launched.
The SBI is completing the investigation of crimes during the Revolution of Dignity, which includes 15,000 volumes of evidence. 147 indictments against 279 people have been submitted to the court, and 14 defendants have already been sentenced.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has resumed issuing foreign passports and passports of a citizen of Ukraine for men aged 18-60 abroad. On the first day, nearly 1,700 foreign passports and more than 400 domestic passports were issued.
Cyberpolice warns about the danger of reissuing SIM cards without the owner's knowledge. It provides 6 tips to protect against fraudulent schemes, including the prohibition of remote reissue and the use of a separate number for financial transactions.
Three smoldering hotspots are found at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the Russian drone attack, but radiation levels are normal.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the deployment of 804 resilience centers of the State Emergency Service and 912 warming centers of the National Police. The agency reminded the basic safety rules during bad weather and urged citizens to be careful.
The air strikes on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka resulted in 17 injuries and one death. More than 100 residential buildings were destroyed, infrastructure and 25 vehicles were damaged.
The Donbas battalion filmed a video from the streets of Chasovyi Yar, where intense fighting continues. Russian troops continue to storm Ukrainian positions in the urban area with the support of artillery and UAVs.
Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the six-month Kursk operation and its strategic importance. The President awarded the participants of the operation and presented Ukrainian passports to two foreign soldiers.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns of fraudsters who are extorting money and confidential information from the families of missing persons. The offenders pose as volunteers and demand payment for non-existent services or information.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has clarified the procedure for exchanging an old paper driver's license for a modern ID card. To exchange, you need to visit any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with the necessary documents.
Ukraine is currently searching for 62,948 people who went missing under special circumstances. The whereabouts of 10,291 people have been established or identified as dead.
The National Police reports that the 102 special line and the system of service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are operating normally. The agency denies information about large-scale malfunctions of the Armor search database.