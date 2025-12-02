$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 9758 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 11251 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 10661 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 13252 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 45545 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 46496 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58247 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 48639 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44680 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Mandatory evacuation continues in Ukraine's frontline regions: 424 children remain in Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Mandatory evacuation continues in six frontline regions of Ukraine. In Donetsk Oblast, 424 children remain, and in Kharkiv Oblast, 243 children need to be evacuated.

Mandatory evacuation continues in Ukraine's frontline regions: 424 children remain in Donetsk Oblast

Mandatory evacuation continues in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Oleksiy Serhieiev during a briefing on the status of evacuation from frontline regions, writes UNN.

Currently, 424 children remain to be evacuated in Donetsk Oblast, 243 in Kharkiv Oblast, 26 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and 11 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Specially created police and rescue teams are involved in the evacuation, including 24 National Police "White Angel" groups.

- Serhieiev said.

In addition to evacuation, law enforcement officers provide pre-medical care and have transported about a thousand injured and sick citizens to hospitals. The experience of the Donetsk evacuation groups has been extended to other regions.

The activities of evacuation units take place in conditions of increased danger. In the last month alone, six shellings of police evacuation groups have been recorded: five in Donetsk Oblast and one in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In addition to the "White Angels," 26 rescue and evacuation teams "Phoenix" of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine operate in the combat zone. They are equipped with armored vehicles and special equipment for evacuating civilians from dangerous territories.

Recall

The Ukrainian authorities decided on the mandatory evacuation of children from dangerous areas of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The evacuation takes place with parents, with the possibility of independently choosing a region for further placement.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast