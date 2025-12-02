Mandatory evacuation continues in Ukraine's frontline regions: 424 children remain in Donetsk Oblast

Mandatory evacuation continues in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Oleksiy Serhieiev during a briefing on the status of evacuation from frontline regions, writes UNN.

Currently, 424 children remain to be evacuated in Donetsk Oblast, 243 in Kharkiv Oblast, 26 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and 11 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Specially created police and rescue teams are involved in the evacuation, including 24 National Police "White Angel" groups. - Serhieiev said.

In addition to evacuation, law enforcement officers provide pre-medical care and have transported about a thousand injured and sick citizens to hospitals. The experience of the Donetsk evacuation groups has been extended to other regions.

The activities of evacuation units take place in conditions of increased danger. In the last month alone, six shellings of police evacuation groups have been recorded: five in Donetsk Oblast and one in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In addition to the "White Angels," 26 rescue and evacuation teams "Phoenix" of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine operate in the combat zone. They are equipped with armored vehicles and special equipment for evacuating civilians from dangerous territories.

Recall

The Ukrainian authorities decided on the mandatory evacuation of children from dangerous areas of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The evacuation takes place with parents, with the possibility of independently choosing a region for further placement.