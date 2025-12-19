$42.340.00
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 1924 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10218 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10925 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12138 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14501 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 12085 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18047 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10729 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
10:10 AM • 8300 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10234 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has not yet approved the procedure for obtaining a certificate for 150,000 hryvnias for the purchase of a vehicle for military personnel, as provided for by the law on strengthening mobilization. The Ministry of Finance has developed a draft resolution, which is processing comments from interested bodies.

Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half

The law on strengthening mobilization promised a number of benefits to the military, including a certificate for 150,000 hryvnias for the purchase of a vehicle. However, a year and a half later, the Cabinet of Ministers has still not approved the relevant procedure by which our military could purchase a car, writes UNN.

Details

End of 2023: The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Improvement of Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration, and Military Service," which is popularly called "strengthening mobilization." The document, in addition to providing for the registration of all men aged 18 to 60 and increased fines for violating mobilization rules, included a number of incentives.

However, the draft law immediately drew criticism, which led the government to withdraw the document and decide to create a new one.

At the end of January last year, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted a new draft law No. 10449 to the Rada, which strengthens mobilization but at the same time provides for a number of incentives for those mobilized.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted a mobilization bill to the Verkhovna Rada: a detailed analysis31.01.24, 08:15 • 115034 views

In particular, according to the law, servicemen who signed a contract should have received the right to a certificate within three months for the purchase of a vehicle in the amount of 150,000 hryvnias. Such a certificate would be issued to a serviceman only once upon signing a contract.

However, the Cabinet of Ministers was supposed to develop the corresponding "incentive." The transitional provisions of the law state that the government, within three months (by the way, the law was adopted in April 2024 and came into force in May of the same year), was to "ensure that ministries and other central executive bodies bring their regulatory legal acts into compliance with this law."

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance, in response to an UNN request, reported that "the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has not yet adopted a regulatory legal act establishing the procedure for implementing the right of a serviceman to receive a certificate for the purchase of a vehicle in the amount of 150,000 hryvnias."

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine prepared a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On Approval of the Procedure for Obtaining a Certificate for the Purchase of a Vehicle by Servicemen upon Concluding a Contract" and, based on the results of considering proposals received from state bodies, sent the revised draft resolution to interested bodies for approval and submission of financial and economic calculations.

- the ministry reported.

Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure19.12.25, 08:45 • 20301 view

The agency added that the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine approved the draft resolution without comments.

Currently, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine is processing comments and proposals to the developed draft resolution received from interested bodies, as well as the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention of Ukraine. After resolving disagreements regarding the disputed provisions of the draft resolution and conducting согласовывающих procedures, the Ministry of Finance will submit the draft resolution for consideration by the government in accordance with the Regulations of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

- added the Ministry of Finance.

Monetary reward and vacation for destroyed equipment, car certificate for mobilized: what other incentives does the law on enhanced mobilization provide for18.05.24, 07:00 • 53107 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyPublications
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada