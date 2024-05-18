ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75868 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106053 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148974 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153131 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249672 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173950 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165224 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225522 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Popular news
March 1, 02:35 PM • 31569 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 40813 views
March 1, 03:13 PM • 34911 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 59199 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 53278 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249672 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225522 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211680 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237439 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224276 views
06:49 PM • 75868 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 53278 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 59199 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112760 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113665 views
Monetary reward and vacation for destroyed equipment, car certificate for mobilized: what other incentives does the law on enhanced mobilization provide for

Monetary reward and vacation for destroyed equipment, car certificate for mobilized: what other incentives does the law on enhanced mobilization provide for

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53019 views

For the destruction of enemy weapons and equipment, the Ukrainian military will receive monetary rewards and additional vacation days, as well as benefits in the form of certificates for the purchase of cars and compensation under the eHouse program during martial law.

Starting today, the Ukrainian military will be paid a monetary reward and will be able to take up to 15 days of additional vacation per year for the destruction of enemy weapons and equipment. The mobilized will also have the opportunity to receive a certificate for the purchase of a vehicle and will be entitled to compensation for a loan under the eHouse program, UNN reports.

Details

According to the law, during martial law, military personnel will be paid remuneration for destroyed (captured) weapons and military equipment of the enemy in the amount of four to three hundred times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons established by law as of January 1.

Currently, such payments will range from UAH 1,680 to UAH 876 thousand. Also, servicemen will be granted additional leave for destroyed equipment lasting no more than 15 calendar days per year.

Also, servicemen who have signed a contract have the right to receive a certificate for the purchase of a vehicle in the amount of UAH 150 thousand within three months

A certificate for the purchase of a vehicle is issued to a serviceman upon conclusion of a contract only once

- the law says. 

It is also noted that citizens who arrived at the TCC on their own and are subject to referral for training may be granted a two-month grace period to solve "their problems." 

Military personnel are entitled to compensation of 50% of the down payment on a loan under the eSelya program and an additional UAH 100 thousand after the first year of military service, and another UAH 100 thousand after the second year.

Servicemen and their spouses who were called up for military service during mobilization will not be charged penalties, fines for failure to fulfill obligations to enterprises, institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership, including banks, and individuals, as well as interest on the loan.

However, this provision does not apply to loan agreements for the purchase of an apartment, residential building, or car. 

Read more about the law on strengthening mobilization in the UNN article. 

The law on strengthening mobilization: what will change after May 18 for those liable for military service

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomy

