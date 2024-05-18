Monetary reward and vacation for destroyed equipment, car certificate for mobilized: what other incentives does the law on enhanced mobilization provide for

Starting today, the Ukrainian military will be paid a monetary reward and will be able to take up to 15 days of additional vacation per year for the destruction of enemy weapons and equipment. The mobilized will also have the opportunity to receive a certificate for the purchase of a vehicle and will be entitled to compensation for a loan under the eHouse program, UNN reports.

Details

According to the law, during martial law, military personnel will be paid remuneration for destroyed (captured) weapons and military equipment of the enemy in the amount of four to three hundred times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons established by law as of January 1.

Currently, such payments will range from UAH 1,680 to UAH 876 thousand. Also, servicemen will be granted additional leave for destroyed equipment lasting no more than 15 calendar days per year.

Also, servicemen who have signed a contract have the right to receive a certificate for the purchase of a vehicle in the amount of UAH 150 thousand within three months

A certificate for the purchase of a vehicle is issued to a serviceman upon conclusion of a contract only once - the law says.

It is also noted that citizens who arrived at the TCC on their own and are subject to referral for training may be granted a two-month grace period to solve "their problems."

Military personnel are entitled to compensation of 50% of the down payment on a loan under the eSelya program and an additional UAH 100 thousand after the first year of military service, and another UAH 100 thousand after the second year.

Servicemen and their spouses who were called up for military service during mobilization will not be charged penalties, fines for failure to fulfill obligations to enterprises, institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership, including banks, and individuals, as well as interest on the loan.

However, this provision does not apply to loan agreements for the purchase of an apartment, residential building, or car.

Read more about the law on strengthening mobilization in the UNN article.

The law on strengthening mobilization: what will change after May 18 for those liable for military service