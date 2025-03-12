They want to install it on the site of Lenin, and invite Trump to the opening: everything known about the Washington monument in Kyiv

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17681 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109020 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170062 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107112 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343585 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173758 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145018 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196158 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124896 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108166 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86695 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11604 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24430 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12275 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21309 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17681 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86703 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109020 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170062 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160458 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21316 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24437 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38748 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47349 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135910 views
They want to install it on the site of Lenin, and invite Trump to the opening: everything known about the Washington monument in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 421578 views

People's Deputies propose to install a monument to Washington on the site of the former Lenin monument. The opening is planned for the 35th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence and the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

They want to install it on the site of Lenin, and invite Trump to the opening: everything known about the Washington monument in Kyiv

People's Deputies propose to install a monument to George Washington in Kyiv at the intersection of Khreshchatyk Street and Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, where a monument to Volodymyr Lenin previously stood. Deputies argue their initiative by saying that this project is aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft resolution No. 13066. 

Details 

According to the draft resolution, "taking into account the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, the historical role of George Washington in the struggle for independence and democratic values, as well as the significant support that the United States provides to Ukraine in protecting its territorial integrity," the people's deputies want to instruct the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, and the Kyiv City State Administration to take measures to build a monument to George Washington. 

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Kyiv City State Administration also want to be instructed to approve the location of the monument in Kyiv at the intersection of Khreshchatyk Street and Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, as well as to take measures to allocate a land plot and improve the adjacent territory.

People's deputies explain the choice of this place by the fact that "this is a key factor for giving it due symbolic and historical significance." 

"Given the importance of Washington's figure and its significance for world democracy, the monument should be located in a landmark place in the capital of Ukraine," the resolution says. 

It is emphasized that this place is historically significant for Kyiv and Ukraine in general, and its choice has several important arguments, including the symbolic meaning, because the monument to Volodymyr Lenin was located on this place, and therefore "the installation of the monument in this place will emphasize Ukraine's break with the totalitarian Soviet past and its orientation towards democratic values, and will also become a historical response to the removal of the Lenin monument, demonstrating the transition from authoritarianism to democracy." 

The USA has already restored security assistance to Ukraine - OP11.03.25, 22:55 • 131248 views

This is also explained by the "central location", tourist attractiveness, as well as the convenience of holding events. 

The monument is planned to be financed from the state and local budgets or other sources, and its solemn opening is scheduled for August 24, 2026 - the 35th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence and on the eve of the 250th anniversary of US independence, to which the US President and high-ranking officials from the American government, international diplomats and representatives of the Ukrainian government are planned to be invited

People's deputies argue that the need to install the monument is that it will be "an important diplomatic and cultural event that goes far beyond ordinary monumental art." 

This project is a multi-layered commemorative initiative aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States through the symbolic honoring of prominent statesmen 

- the document says. 

The US has confirmed the resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine12.03.25, 10:46 • 117259 views

Another argument for the installation of the monument is that on June 27, 1964, a monument to Taras Shevchenko was solemnly opened in the United States, which "became a significant event for the Ukrainian community." 

The monument to Shevchenko in Washington was erected for the 150th anniversary of the birth of Kobzar, and the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States will be celebrated on July 4, 2026. This date is significant for the implementation of the project to build a monument to George Washington in Kyiv, which will emphasize the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, the commonality of democratic values and the struggle for the freedom of both peoples 

- the resolution says. 

Main elements of the monument: the sculpture of George Washington is planned to be made of bronze. 

As a basis, you can use the famous statue of Washington by the French sculptor Jean-Antoine Houdon, which is located in Philadelphia. If the creation of an exact copy is impossible, a competition should be organized for the best sculptural composition that will reflect the spirit of George Washington as a fighter for freedom. Inscription on the pedestal: "George Washington. First President of the United States of America 

- the document says. 

Monument to Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava25.02.25, 17:24 • 24292 views

It is planned to install a large rectangular stele behind the monument, which will display information about the military, humanitarian and diplomatic assistance of the United States to Ukraine in various periods of such cooperation. In addition, other elements of the image are possible: 

  • map of Ukraine;
    • coat of arms of Ukraine and the USA;
      • names of US presidents who comprehensively contributed to the support and development of Ukraine (the list is determined by a separate decision);
        • Taras Shevchenko's words: "Fight - you will win, God helps you! Truth is on your side, strength and holy will are on your side!". 

          In addition, people's deputies believe that the installation of the monument will strengthen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, allow to celebrate the historical role of George Washington, emphasize the historical role of relations between Ukraine and the United States, improve the international image of Ukraine, and create a new cultural and tourist site. 

          In Kyiv, they want to erect a monument to Washington. A draft resolution has been submitted to the Rada10.03.25, 20:57 • 26050 views

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          SocietyPoliticsPublications
          Taras Shevchenko
          Ukraine
          Kyiv
