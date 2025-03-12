They want to install it on the site of Lenin, and invite Trump to the opening: everything known about the Washington monument in Kyiv

People's Deputies propose to install a monument to George Washington in Kyiv at the intersection of Khreshchatyk Street and Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, where a monument to Volodymyr Lenin previously stood. Deputies argue their initiative by saying that this project is aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft resolution No. 13066.

Details

According to the draft resolution, "taking into account the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, the historical role of George Washington in the struggle for independence and democratic values, as well as the significant support that the United States provides to Ukraine in protecting its territorial integrity," the people's deputies want to instruct the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, and the Kyiv City State Administration to take measures to build a monument to George Washington.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Kyiv City State Administration also want to be instructed to approve the location of the monument in Kyiv at the intersection of Khreshchatyk Street and Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, as well as to take measures to allocate a land plot and improve the adjacent territory.

People's deputies explain the choice of this place by the fact that "this is a key factor for giving it due symbolic and historical significance."

"Given the importance of Washington's figure and its significance for world democracy, the monument should be located in a landmark place in the capital of Ukraine," the resolution says.

It is emphasized that this place is historically significant for Kyiv and Ukraine in general, and its choice has several important arguments, including the symbolic meaning, because the monument to Volodymyr Lenin was located on this place, and therefore "the installation of the monument in this place will emphasize Ukraine's break with the totalitarian Soviet past and its orientation towards democratic values, and will also become a historical response to the removal of the Lenin monument, demonstrating the transition from authoritarianism to democracy."

The USA has already restored security assistance to Ukraine - OP

This is also explained by the "central location", tourist attractiveness, as well as the convenience of holding events.

The monument is planned to be financed from the state and local budgets or other sources, and its solemn opening is scheduled for August 24, 2026 - the 35th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence and on the eve of the 250th anniversary of US independence, to which the US President and high-ranking officials from the American government, international diplomats and representatives of the Ukrainian government are planned to be invited

People's deputies argue that the need to install the monument is that it will be "an important diplomatic and cultural event that goes far beyond ordinary monumental art."

This project is a multi-layered commemorative initiative aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States through the symbolic honoring of prominent statesmen - the document says.

The US has confirmed the resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

Another argument for the installation of the monument is that on June 27, 1964, a monument to Taras Shevchenko was solemnly opened in the United States, which "became a significant event for the Ukrainian community."

The monument to Shevchenko in Washington was erected for the 150th anniversary of the birth of Kobzar, and the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States will be celebrated on July 4, 2026. This date is significant for the implementation of the project to build a monument to George Washington in Kyiv, which will emphasize the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, the commonality of democratic values and the struggle for the freedom of both peoples - the resolution says.

Main elements of the monument: the sculpture of George Washington is planned to be made of bronze.

As a basis, you can use the famous statue of Washington by the French sculptor Jean-Antoine Houdon, which is located in Philadelphia. If the creation of an exact copy is impossible, a competition should be organized for the best sculptural composition that will reflect the spirit of George Washington as a fighter for freedom. Inscription on the pedestal: "George Washington. First President of the United States of America - the document says.

Monument to Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava

It is planned to install a large rectangular stele behind the monument, which will display information about the military, humanitarian and diplomatic assistance of the United States to Ukraine in various periods of such cooperation. In addition, other elements of the image are possible:

map of Ukraine;

coat of arms of Ukraine and the USA;

names of US presidents who comprehensively contributed to the support and development of Ukraine (the list is determined by a separate decision);

Taras Shevchenko's words: "Fight - you will win, God helps you! Truth is on your side, strength and holy will are on your side!".

In addition, people's deputies believe that the installation of the monument will strengthen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, allow to celebrate the historical role of George Washington, emphasize the historical role of relations between Ukraine and the United States, improve the international image of Ukraine, and create a new cultural and tourist site.

In Kyiv, they want to erect a monument to Washington. A draft resolution has been submitted to the Rada