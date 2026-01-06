Faustin-Archange Touadéra wins third term as CAR president

Photo: Reuters

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic (CAR) secured a convincing victory in the presidential elections held on December 28, 2025. According to preliminary results from the electoral commission, published on Monday, January 5, 2026, the incumbent head of state received over two-thirds of the votes. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Touadéra, a 68-year-old mathematician who has led the country since 2016, garnered 74.6% of the votes, allowing him to avoid a second round. His closest competitors, former prime ministers Anicet-Georges Dologuélé and Henri-Marie Dondra, received 14% and 3.65% respectively.

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York's first Muslim mayor, using the Quran for the ceremony for the first time

This victory was made possible by the 2023 constitutional referendum, which abolished term limits for presidents and extended the presidential term from 5 to 7 years.

Opposition stance and security issues

The main opposition coalition, BRDC, boycotted the elections, questioning their fairness. Opponents of the president have already claimed widespread fraud and manipulation during the vote count.

The people of Central Africa spoke on December 28. They expressed a clear desire for change – stated Anicet-Georges Dologuélé, urging not to recognize the published figures.

Touadéra's campaign was based on promises of stability in a country that has suffered from conflicts for decades. Rwandan military and Russian forces (including Africa Corps, which replaced PMC "Wagner") were involved in maintaining security during the voting.

What's next?

Opposition candidates have until January 20 to file official complaints with the Constitutional Court, which is expected to announce the final results by the end of the month. Currently, the situation in the capital Bangui remains calm, but international observers express concern about a possible increase in political tension.

Nine soldiers killed in Nigeria after mine blast and ambush