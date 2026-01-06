$42.290.12
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 24712 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 49313 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 29991 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 34475 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 40118 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 99947 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70040 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 94911 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99267 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Nine soldiers killed in Nigeria after mine blast and ambush

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Nine Nigerian soldiers were killed and five wounded in an attack by militants in Borno State. A military convoy was ambushed near Bindundul village, where one of the armored vehicles hit a mine.

Nine soldiers killed in Nigeria after mine blast and ambush
Photo: Reuters

At least nine Nigerian soldiers were killed and five others seriously wounded in an attack by militants in Borno State in the northeast of the country. A military convoy was ambushed near the village of Bindundul, an area of activity for the terrorist group "Islamic State in West Africa" (ISWAP). This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred on Sunday around 4:00 PM GMT. The military convoy was traveling from Maiduguri to Damasak when one of the armored vehicles hit a mine planted by terrorists. After a powerful explosion that completely destroyed the vehicle, militants opened sporadic fire on the convoy.

Night sky turned red: US airstrikes on ISIS targets terrified residents of Nigerian villages26.12.25, 19:07 • 3876 views

According to security forces, the area between Kareto and Bindundul remains one of the most dangerous, as radical Islamists often set up their own checkpoints and mine roads there.

"The terrorists planted a mine that our soldiers stepped on. Unfortunately, about nine soldiers died instantly, and five others were seriously wounded," he said.

— said Abba Kaka Tujja, a member of the Joint Civilian Task Force involved in the rescue operation.

The official Nigerian military command has not yet commented on the incident. Borno State remains the epicenter of the conflict in the northeast of the country, where ISWAP and Boko Haram groups have significantly intensified attacks on military units and civilians in recent months.

Bloody raid in northern Nigeria: at least 30 dead and mass abductions05.01.26, 02:50 • 3438 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters