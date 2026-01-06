Nine soldiers killed in Nigeria after mine blast and ambush

Photo: Reuters

At least nine Nigerian soldiers were killed and five others seriously wounded in an attack by militants in Borno State in the northeast of the country. A military convoy was ambushed near the village of Bindundul, an area of activity for the terrorist group "Islamic State in West Africa" (ISWAP). This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred on Sunday around 4:00 PM GMT. The military convoy was traveling from Maiduguri to Damasak when one of the armored vehicles hit a mine planted by terrorists. After a powerful explosion that completely destroyed the vehicle, militants opened sporadic fire on the convoy.

Night sky turned red: US airstrikes on ISIS targets terrified residents of Nigerian villages

According to security forces, the area between Kareto and Bindundul remains one of the most dangerous, as radical Islamists often set up their own checkpoints and mine roads there.

"The terrorists planted a mine that our soldiers stepped on. Unfortunately, about nine soldiers died instantly, and five others were seriously wounded," he said. — said Abba Kaka Tujja, a member of the Joint Civilian Task Force involved in the rescue operation.

The official Nigerian military command has not yet commented on the incident. Borno State remains the epicenter of the conflict in the northeast of the country, where ISWAP and Boko Haram groups have significantly intensified attacks on military units and civilians in recent months.

Bloody raid in northern Nigeria: at least 30 dead and mass abductions