Night sky turned red: US airstrikes on ISIS targets terrified residents of Nigerian villages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Residents of Jabo village in northwestern Nigeria witnessed a massive airstrike that shook houses and lit up the sky in a bright red color for hours. US President Donald Trump confirmed the operation, calling it a "powerful and deadly blow" against Islamic State forces.

Night sky turned red: US airstrikes on ISIS targets terrified residents of Nigerian villages
Photo: AP

On Friday night, residents of Jabo village in northwestern Nigeria witnessed a massive airstrike. According to eyewitnesses, powerful explosions shook houses, and the sky glowed bright red for hours. Local farmers describe the experience as a moment of complete confusion and fear. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

It was almost like day 

– recalls 40-year-old Sanusi Madabo. 

Another resident, Abubakar Sani, whose house is located near the epicenter, noted: "As it approached our area, the heat became stronger and stronger. Our rooms began to shake, and then a fire broke out."

Official position and consequences

US President Donald Trump confirmed the operation, calling it a "powerful and deadly strike" against Islamic State (ISIS) forces. The Nigerian government officially acknowledged the joint attack on the terrorists' camp.

Despite the fact that neighboring regions regularly suffer from radical attacks, no terrorist attacks had been recorded in Jabo village itself before. This increased the outrage of local residents. 

The Nigerian government must take appropriate measures to protect us as citizens. We have never faced anything like this before 

– emphasized Abubakar Sani. 

The exact number of attacked objects and data on terrorist losses have not yet been released.

Trump announced a powerful strike against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria26.12.25, 04:02 • 17182 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Village
Associated Press
Nigeria
Donald Trump