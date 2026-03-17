Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Oscar night without publicity - details

Despite their reputation as one of the most media-savvy couples in the world, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are increasingly opting for privacy – even during the most high-profile social events. This was also the case during the "Oscar" ceremony in Los Angeles, UNN reports with reference to Page Six.

Details

Instead of a traditional red carpet appearance, the celebrities spent the evening out of the public eye, in a small circle. According to a source, they chose private locations in prestigious areas of the city, avoiding unnecessary attention.

Among the places the couple visited was a private after-party organized by Madonna in conjunction with Guy Oseary. This event is traditionally considered one of the most exclusive in Hollywood and is only accessible to a limited circle of guests.

A separate episode of the evening, according to insiders, is connected with the Chateau Marmont hotel. According to a source, Swift was seen on her leg while attending a party organized by Jay-Z and Beyoncé. There she could have crossed paths with her long-time opponent - Kim Kardashian.

However, according to insiders, this meeting was avoided. Thus, even in the midst of the "Oscar" night, the star couple remained true to their own strategy - to reduce publicity and spend time in a more private format.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote that Sean Penn missed the Oscar ceremony because he went to Ukraine that day.