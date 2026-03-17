Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Oscar night without publicity - details
Kyiv • UNN
The star couple skipped the red carpet for private events hosted by Madonna and Beyoncé. Swift managed to avoid an unwanted encounter with Kim Kardashian.
Despite their reputation as one of the most media-savvy couples in the world, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are increasingly opting for privacy – even during the most high-profile social events. This was also the case during the "Oscar" ceremony in Los Angeles, UNN reports with reference to Page Six.
Details
Instead of a traditional red carpet appearance, the celebrities spent the evening out of the public eye, in a small circle. According to a source, they chose private locations in prestigious areas of the city, avoiding unnecessary attention.
Among the places the couple visited was a private after-party organized by Madonna in conjunction with Guy Oseary. This event is traditionally considered one of the most exclusive in Hollywood and is only accessible to a limited circle of guests.
A separate episode of the evening, according to insiders, is connected with the Chateau Marmont hotel. According to a source, Swift was seen on her leg while attending a party organized by Jay-Z and Beyoncé. There she could have crossed paths with her long-time opponent - Kim Kardashian.
However, according to insiders, this meeting was avoided. Thus, even in the midst of the "Oscar" night, the star couple remained true to their own strategy - to reduce publicity and spend time in a more private format.
Recall
Earlier, we wrote that Sean Penn missed the Oscar ceremony because he went to Ukraine that day.