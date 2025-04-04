London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.
Ukraine achieved alignment with the EU's foreign policy by 95% in 2024 and 100% in 2025. The next step is to open the "External Relations" negotiation cluster.
The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.
SWIFT will not be able to connect Russian banks until the EU changes sanctions legislation.
Russia is asking companies to suggest which sanctions need to be lifted before negotiations with the US. The most painful restrictions are those that impede cross-border payments.
The EU plans to add 35 individuals and 19 companies from Russia, the DPRK and China to the sanctions list. The new package will include prohibitive duties on fertilizers and certain agri-food products.
The EU plans a phased ban on imports of Russian aluminum and to disconnect 15 banks from SWIFT. The new package of sanctions will also include restrictions on 70 ships of the “shadow fleet”.
The EU Council has officially extended economic sanctions against Russia until July 31, 2025. The restrictions cover trade, finance, energy, technology and other sectors.
Russia presented the BRICS Bridge project as an alternative to SWIFT at the Kazan summit. China, India, and other BRICS countries show little practical interest amid the risk of secondary U.S. sanctions.
In September, China's exports to Russia reached a record $11. 25 billion, up 16.6%. At the same time, imports from Russia fell by 9.2% due to sanctions that made international payments more difficult for Moscow.
Russia has authorized the use of cryptocurrencies in international trade to circumvent Western sanctions. The new law will come into force in September, but will not affect the ban on cryptocurrencies in the country.
The G7 is expected to issue a strict warning to small Chinese banks to stop helping Russia evade Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
According to the IMF's Geeta Gopinath, the US dollar remains the dominant currency, accounting for more than 80% of trade transactions and almost 60% of foreign exchange reserves, despite rising geopolitical risks and gradual diversification into other currencies.
Ukraine has called on the FATF to blacklist Russia at its upcoming meeting due to Russia's growing financial ties with Iran and North Korea, which threaten global security.
