We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13644 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24040 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 62183 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209652 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120325 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388492 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308332 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213329 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244014 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254992 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128398 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209652 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388492 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252684 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308332 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1498 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42738 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70817 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56664 views
News by theme

Ceasefire in Ukraine in question due to disagreements in Europe - WP

London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.

War • March 30, 06:42 PM • 40678 views

Ukraine has achieved 100% alignment with the EU's foreign policy and defense strategies

Ukraine achieved alignment with the EU's foreign policy by 95% in 2024 and 100% in 2025. The next step is to open the "External Relations" negotiation cluster.

Politics • March 29, 07:25 PM • 41103 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, rejects Putin's request for SWIFT for banks - EUobserver

The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.

Politics • March 28, 09:22 AM • 39588 views

EU does not intend to change the sanctions regime against Russia amid Moscow's demands for SWIFT - Euractiv

SWIFT will not be able to connect Russian banks until the EU changes sanctions legislation.

Politics • March 27, 10:19 AM • 39098 views

Russia asks companies for proposals on easing sanctions - Reuters

Russia is asking companies to suggest which sanctions need to be lifted before negotiations with the US. The most painful restrictions are those that impede cross-border payments.

War • March 13, 01:19 PM • 17884 views

The new EU sanctions package will include 35 individuals and 19 companies

The EU plans to add 35 individuals and 19 companies from Russia, the DPRK and China to the sanctions list. The new package will include prohibitive duties on fertilizers and certain agri-food products.

News of the World • January 29, 12:09 PM • 30129 views

EU prepares phased Russian aluminum ban - Bloomberg

The EU plans a phased ban on imports of Russian aluminum and to disconnect 15 banks from SWIFT. The new package of sanctions will also include restrictions on 70 ships of the “shadow fleet”.

Economy • January 29, 06:19 AM • 35482 views

It's official: EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until the end of July

The EU Council has officially extended economic sanctions against Russia until July 31, 2025. The restrictions cover trade, finance, energy, technology and other sectors.

Politics • January 27, 12:31 PM • 139094 views

Putin’s alternative to dollar fails to excite Brics partners - FT

Russia presented the BRICS Bridge project as an alternative to SWIFT at the Kazan summit. China, India, and other BRICS countries show little practical interest amid the risk of secondary U.S. sanctions.

Economy • October 24, 12:56 PM • 19232 views

China's exports to Russia hit a record amid sanctions

In September, China's exports to Russia reached a record $11. 25 billion, up 16.6%. At the same time, imports from Russia fell by 9.2% due to sanctions that made international payments more difficult for Moscow.

News of the World • October 19, 07:38 AM • 20294 views

Russia passes new law on cryptocurrency to avoid Western sanctions

Russia has authorized the use of cryptocurrencies in international trade to circumvent Western sanctions. The new law will come into force in September, but will not affect the ban on cryptocurrencies in the country.

Economy • July 30, 08:40 PM • 103474 views

G7 plans to send tough warning to Chinese banks about ties with Russia - Reuters

The G7 is expected to issue a strict warning to small Chinese banks to stop helping Russia evade Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Economy • June 10, 05:59 AM • 23407 views

The dollar dominates global trade and reserves - IMF

According to the IMF's Geeta Gopinath, the US dollar remains the dominant currency, accounting for more than 80% of trade transactions and almost 60% of foreign exchange reserves, despite rising geopolitical risks and gradual diversification into other currencies.

Economy • May 8, 09:00 AM • 14616 views

Ukraine calls on FATF to blacklist Russia amid growing ties with Iran and North Korea

Ukraine has called on the FATF to blacklist Russia at its upcoming meeting due to Russia's growing financial ties with Iran and North Korea, which threaten global security.

War • February 14, 10:58 AM • 24559 views

EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months

The European Council has extended economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months until July 31, 2024 in response to Russia's actions to destabilize the situation in Ukraine. The sanctions, first introduced in 2014, have been significantly expanded since February 2022 and include restrictions on trade, finance, technology, industry, transportation and luxury goods.

Politics • January 29, 02:02 PM • 23874 views