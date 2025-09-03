Taylor Swift's tour helped set a record: Britons spent £6.7 billion on live music

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 1598 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 7922 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10837 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 15044 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 15681 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 19879 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 30490 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 29108 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 84182 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 105396 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 240659 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 240636 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 231469 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 228053 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 222140 views
Publications
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 7922 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 17514 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 30490 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 29108 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 84182 views
Actual people
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 21267 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 34965 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 37650 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 51771 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 97138 views
Actual
Fake news
M1 Abrams
YouTube
Forbes
Shahed-136

Taylor Swift's tour helped set a record: Britons spent £6.7 billion on live music

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

UK consumer spending on live music in 2024 rose to £6.68 billion, a 9.5% increase from last year. This growth is largely driven by massive tours by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Charli XCX, which filled stadiums.

Taylor Swift's tour helped set a record: Britons spent £6.7 billion on live music

In 2024, spending on live music in the UK rose to a record £6.68 billion. This is 9.5% more than last year. This growth is largely due to pop singer Taylor Swift's massive music tour, which, along with concerts by Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, filled entire stadiums, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

UK consumer spending on live music concerts reached a record £6.68 billion in 2024, up 9.5% from the previous year, partly thanks to Taylor Swift's blockbuster Eras tour

 - the publication states.

The report by Live (Live music Industry Venues and Entertainment), a newly established organization that advocates for the interests of the British music industry to the government, speaks of a full return to work after the consequences of Covid-19.

Thus, the figures are already 28.2% higher than in 2022, when live music more or less recovered after the pandemic. And more than £2 billion higher than in 2019, the last full year of live music before the shutdown.

But given that nightlife venues across the UK are still closing at an increasing rate (one in four nightlife venues, including clubs, has closed since 2020, with closures accelerating this year), and young artists are struggling to make a living, the report notes that growth is mainly due to stadiums, "where high-profile concerts by artists such as Swift, Dua Lipa and Charli XCX take place."

Live's study analyzed 55,000 concerts, performances, festivals, and events and found that pop music concerts accounted for 32.1% of all funds received at the 2,000 most popular concerts of the year. This is 4.7% more than last year

- the publication writes.

Spending on live music also remained predominantly concentrated in the capital, with London accounting for 28.9% of all spending in 2024. However, Manchester saw a sharp increase thanks to the opening of the new Co-op Live arena.

Over 23 million music tourists visited the UK in 2024

Festivals and concerts in the UK attracted over 23.5 million music tourists in 2024

- the publication emphasizes.

Concerts accounted for 75.3% of live music spending, up almost 2% from 2023. However, some festivals are facing difficulties competing with large one-day concerts by artists such as Swift and Bruce Springsteen, which force consumers to make decisions about priorities in their live music budget

- the publication states.

Live supported the widespread industry recommendation for the government to introduce tax breaks so that festivals can survive.

The government has a clear role, given that its economic management will determine our trading environment and audience confidence

- said Live CEO Jon Collins.

In 2024, the UK live music sector employed over 234,000 people, up 2.2% from the previous year, though with low job security: 78.8% of these workers are temporary or freelancers. Short-term event cancellations jeopardize these fragile livelihoods: 48% of respondents reported job cancellations with less than a week's notice.

Addition

Live was established in 2024 to support the work of the Music Venue Trust and facilitate the development of a funding program whereby arenas and stadiums with a capacity of over 5,000 could voluntarily add a £1 levy to ticket prices, creating a fund to support local music venues. In July, the Royal Albert Hall in London became the first arena to commit to this program.

With the appointment of trustees and commitments from a number of prominent artists who will perform at stadiums and arenas throughout 2025 and 2026, the Live Trust is confident that it will soon be able to begin providing financial support where needed

- the report states.

It defines its mission to "empower" the UK music industry as a push for economic growth, removing barriers to opportunity, improving industry safety – focusing on issues of worker job insecurity, harassment, and attempts at terrorism at live music events – and focusing on environmental sustainability.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that pop queen Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce are officially engaged. The couple had been dating for about two years and announced it on social media, posting engagement photos.

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
The Guardian
SWIFT
United Kingdom
London