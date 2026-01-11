$42.990.00
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

The UN Security Council will convene on January 12 due to massive shelling of Ukraine with 'Oreshnik' missiles. Kyiv expects effective mechanisms to influence the aggressor.

The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on Ukraine

On Monday, January 12, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in connection with the massive shelling of Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure facilities. The reason for the international discussion was Russia's repeated use of medium-range ballistic missiles "Oreshnik". The meeting will begin at 3:00 PM local time. This was announced by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Andriy Melnyk on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

Melnyk emphasized that Kyiv expects effective mechanisms of influence on the aggressor from the international community, and not just formal statements.

Diplomatic support and the purpose of the meeting

Ukraine's appeal to convene the Security Council was supported by a group of partner countries, including Great Britain, France, Greece, Denmark, Latvia, and Liberia. The Ukrainian side insists that the use of the latest missile weapons against civilian targets requires a radical change in approaches to deterring Russia.

Latvia convenes UN Security Council over Russian ballistic missile strike near NATO borders10.01.26, 01:56 • 10301 view

We are grateful to our partners - members of the UN Security Council, who immediately supported the relevant appeal of Ukraine - Great Britain, Greece, Denmark, Latvia, Liberia and France. We expect from the UN Security Council not only another condemnation of Russian war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, but very specific steps to stop Russian aggression and force Moscow to a just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter.

- said Andriy Melnyk.

Expectations from the international community

The main goal of the meeting is to develop tools to force Moscow to comply with international law. According to the Permanent Representative, the upcoming meeting will be a platform for another diplomatic struggle, where Ukraine will demand real steps that go beyond diplomatic condemnation. The issues of energy system security and protection of the population from ballistic threats will be key on the agenda. 

UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine10.01.26, 10:49 • 32023 views

Stepan Haftko

