Slovak minister claims Robert Fico's life was threatened in Ukraine

There is a high probability that there are people in Ukraine capable of shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. This was stated by the country's Minister of Agriculture, Richard Takáč, as reported by UNN with reference to the Slovak publication Dennik.

Details

The media indicates that the official made this statement in connection with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "threats" against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is blocking an EU loan to Ukraine.

Takáč added that he advises the Prime Minister not to travel to Kyiv and not to set foot on Ukrainian territory at all. - the article states.

Context

Recently, Zelenskyy expressed hope that Orbán would be able to repair the "Druzhba" pipeline in a month and a half, "otherwise we will give the address of this person to our armed forces, our guys, let them call him and talk to him in their own language."

Also, Orbán stated that Ukrainians allegedly threatened his family, including his children and grandchildren.

Fico threatens to block EU loan for Ukraine and travels to Brussels due to the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline