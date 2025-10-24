$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16560 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29114 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23427 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28021 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24571 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40946 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25687 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20035 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28174 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76101 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
War in Ukraine

Military conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine
The Russian-Ukrainian War, also known as the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, also the War for Ukraine's Independence, is Russia's war against Ukraine, caused by the direct and indirect use of the Russian Federation's armed forces against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which began, according to legal definition, on February 19 or February 20, 2014.
News by theme
Night attack on Kyiv: fires in the city, medics called to several districts

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on October 25, fires broke out on the left bank. Damage to non-residential buildings, cars, and windows in a residential building was recorded.

War in Ukraine • 01:34 AM • 642 views
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is known

Kyiv was subjected to an enemy ballistic missile attack from the northeast on the night of October 25. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the city authorities warned of high-speed targets and explosions in the capital.

War in Ukraine • 01:06 AM • 1850 views
France ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Army Chief of Staff

France is ready to send its military contingent to Ukraine in 2026 as part of future security guarantees. This was stated by the Chief of Staff of the French Army, General Pierre Schill, emphasizing France's commitment to its allies.

War in Ukraine • 12:35 AM • 1380 views
US Secretary of State Rubio replaced Witkoff in negotiations with Russia, leading to increased sanctions - Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now in charge of negotiations with Russia, replacing Stephen Witkoff. This explains President Trump's decision to impose tough sanctions against Russia.

Politics • 12:04 AM • 2460 views
Slovakia will never support loans for Ukraine's military needs - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his government will never sign a loan guarantee for Ukraine for military expenditures. Slovakia will not spend a single cent from its own budget for these purposes, but is ready to help Ukraine with humanitarian issues.

Politics • 11:01 PM • 1756 views
Kharkiv and its suburbs under UAV attack: at least 7 explosions recorded

On the night of October 25, Kharkiv and its suburbs were subjected to an enemy UAV attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat in the Bohodukhiv district and a course towards Merefa, with at least 7 explosions recorded.

War in Ukraine • 09:55 PM • 1490 views
Meloni participated in the Coalition of the Willing meeting via video link: what the Italian Prime Minister stated

Giorgia Meloni emphasized the importance of unity between the EU and the US to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. Italy is preparing its 12th package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems.

Politics • 08:59 PM • 2686 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media

For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, industries related to the military-industrial complex in Russia have entered a period of stagnation or production decline. This happened after almost three years of double-digit growth.

Economy • 08:21 PM • 11034 views
Ukrainian drone disabled one of Russia's largest oil refineries – Reuters

On October 23, a Ukrainian drone struck the Ryazan oil refinery, Russia's fourth-largest, halting operations at a key processing unit. This led to the shutdown of the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit, which provided about a quarter of the plant's capacity.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 07:55 PM • 2226 views
Putin's representative confirms visit to US for dialogue amid sanctions - media

Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president, confirmed his visit to the United States for a long-planned meeting. He stated that the dialogue would continue despite recent unfriendly steps and US sanctions against Russian oil companies.

Politics • October 24, 07:32 PM • 2102 views
General Staff on the front situation: 121 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 3.5 thousand drones

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the occupiers have used 3502 kamikaze drones and carried out 3523 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces neutralized 97 occupiers and destroyed equipment.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 07:14 PM • 1636 views
We will not speak publicly so that it is more difficult for Putin: Zelenskyy spoke about the decision of the "coalition of the willing"

Zelenskyy stated that during the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing", decisions were made to make it more difficult for dictator Putin, and these decisions are not being disclosed.

Politics • October 24, 06:55 PM • 1880 views
DPRK laid the foundation for a memorial museum dedicated to its troops who fought against Ukrainians in the ranks of the Russian FederationPhoto

The DPRK has begun construction of a memorial museum in Pyongyang dedicated to the soldiers who participated in Russia's war against Ukraine. Leader Kim Jong Un personally laid the first shovel of earth, calling the North Korean soldiers "the pride of the nation."

Politics • October 24, 06:32 PM • 1836 views
Plans for a reparations loan to Ukraine to be presented soon – EC head

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the swift presentation of options for a reparations loan for Ukraine. European countries also agreed to continue pressure on Russia through sanctions.

Economy • October 24, 06:12 PM • 2968 views
The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a pilot project for long-term medical care for Ukraine's defenders

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching a long-term medical care project for defenders, which will last until December 31, 2026. The project provides for medical care in hospitals, communities, or at home with the participation of multidisciplinary teams.

Society • October 24, 06:07 PM • 2716 views
Foreigners who fought in Ukraine will be able to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract: the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that will allow foreigners who fought for Ukraine to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract expires. It also provides for the inclusion of the period of military service in the period of residence and the receipt of an immigration quota for those who fought for at least 4 months or were in captivity.

Society • October 24, 06:01 PM • 2630 views
NATO and Ukraine test innovative systems to counter guided aerial bombs – Ministry of Defense

The joint NATO-Ukraine center conducted tests of an innovative solution against guided aerial bombs in France. The system includes radar, artificial intelligence, and an interceptor drone to hit targets.

Technologies • October 24, 05:54 PM • 1900 views
In India, the largest buyer of Russian oil announced compliance with Western sanctions - Reuters

India's leading buyer of Russian oil, Reliance Industries Ltd, will comply with Western sanctions against Moscow. The company has a long-term agreement to purchase almost 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Economy • October 24, 05:52 PM • 3332 views
France to supply Ukraine with Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the provision of Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. This decision was announced during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," where strengthening military support was also discussed.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 05:34 PM • 2226 views
Danish Prime Minister calls for decision on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called on allies to decide on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 05:24 PM • 2910 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video

On October 25, power outages will be in effect in Ukraine from 07:00 to 23:00, affecting 1 to 2 queues. Restrictions will also apply to industrial consumers from 08:00 to 23:00.

Society • October 24, 05:15 PM • 16567 views
NATO Secretary General commented on the likelihood of the US transferring long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that decisions on supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine should be made by individual allies. He added that the US has been providing Ukraine with important weapons since July, and the issue remains under consideration by the president.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 05:05 PM • 1624 views
Better late than never: Zelenskyy on US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the introduction of US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, stating that "better late than never. " He thanked partners for these measures, emphasizing that Ukraine had previously fought against Russian energy on its own. The US called on Moscow to immediately end the war against Ukraine.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 05:05 PM • 2370 views
Gang jailed in London for arson attack on aid warehouse for Ukraine on 'Wagner's' orders – Sky News

In the UK, young men accused of setting fire to a StarLink warehouse for Ukraine have been convicted. The attack was carried out on the orders of the Russian private military organization 'Wagner'.

News of the World • October 24, 05:04 PM • 2912 views
Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas - NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas, and Russia must stop at what it has achieved. He emphasized that hundreds of thousands of Russians are dying because of his aggression, and support for Ukraine is working.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 04:59 PM • 2464 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not trying to stop Putin without the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is not trying to stop the war without the US, as Putin seeks to divide Ukraine and its partners. He emphasized the importance of the 19th sanctions package and pressure from the US as tools to influence Putin.

Politics • October 24, 04:56 PM • 2388 views
Putin mobilizes reservists to protect Russia from Ukrainian drones – Bloomberg

According to media reports, Putin plans to mobilize reservists to guard strategic infrastructure facilities in Russia that are threatened by Ukrainian drone attacks.

News of the World • October 24, 04:41 PM • 2306 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the provision of 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense before the winter period. Britain is increasing military support and pressure on the Kremlin.

Politics • October 24, 04:33 PM • 29127 views
Provocations by Polish fans at the Shakhtar - Legia match: Ukraine's ambassador reacted

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, commented on the provocative banners displayed by Polish fans at the Shakhtar and Legia match, calling them unrelated to sports. He expressed gratitude to Poland for supporting Ukrainian athletes, despite the incident.

Sports • October 24, 04:04 PM • 2224 views
Ukrainian units repelled an assault in the Lyman region: armored vehicles and up to 20 occupiers destroyed – Third Corps showed videoVideo

Ukraine's Third Army Corps successfully repelled a mechanized assault by Russian troops in the Lyman region. Armored vehicles, a tank, and up to 20 enemy soldiers were destroyed with the help of artillery and drones.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 03:37 PM • 3316 views