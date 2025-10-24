War in Ukraine

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on October 25, fires broke out on the left bank. Damage to non-residential buildings, cars, and windows in a residential building was recorded.
Kyiv was subjected to an enemy ballistic missile attack from the northeast on the night of October 25. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the city authorities warned of high-speed targets and explosions in the capital.
France is ready to send its military contingent to Ukraine in 2026 as part of future security guarantees. This was stated by the Chief of Staff of the French Army, General Pierre Schill, emphasizing France's commitment to its allies.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now in charge of negotiations with Russia, replacing Stephen Witkoff. This explains President Trump's decision to impose tough sanctions against Russia.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his government will never sign a loan guarantee for Ukraine for military expenditures. Slovakia will not spend a single cent from its own budget for these purposes, but is ready to help Ukraine with humanitarian issues.
On the night of October 25, Kharkiv and its suburbs were subjected to an enemy UAV attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat in the Bohodukhiv district and a course towards Merefa, with at least 7 explosions recorded.
Giorgia Meloni emphasized the importance of unity between the EU and the US to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. Italy is preparing its 12th package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems.
For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, industries related to the military-industrial complex in Russia have entered a period of stagnation or production decline. This happened after almost three years of double-digit growth.
On October 23, a Ukrainian drone struck the Ryazan oil refinery, Russia's fourth-largest, halting operations at a key processing unit. This led to the shutdown of the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit, which provided about a quarter of the plant's capacity.
Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president, confirmed his visit to the United States for a long-planned meeting. He stated that the dialogue would continue despite recent unfriendly steps and US sanctions against Russian oil companies.
Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the occupiers have used 3502 kamikaze drones and carried out 3523 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces neutralized 97 occupiers and destroyed equipment.
Zelenskyy stated that during the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing", decisions were made to make it more difficult for dictator Putin, and these decisions are not being disclosed.
The DPRK has begun construction of a memorial museum in Pyongyang dedicated to the soldiers who participated in Russia's war against Ukraine. Leader Kim Jong Un personally laid the first shovel of earth, calling the North Korean soldiers "the pride of the nation."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the swift presentation of options for a reparations loan for Ukraine. European countries also agreed to continue pressure on Russia through sanctions.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching a long-term medical care project for defenders, which will last until December 31, 2026. The project provides for medical care in hospitals, communities, or at home with the participation of multidisciplinary teams.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that will allow foreigners who fought for Ukraine to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract expires. It also provides for the inclusion of the period of military service in the period of residence and the receipt of an immigration quota for those who fought for at least 4 months or were in captivity.
The joint NATO-Ukraine center conducted tests of an innovative solution against guided aerial bombs in France. The system includes radar, artificial intelligence, and an interceptor drone to hit targets.
India's leading buyer of Russian oil, Reliance Industries Ltd, will comply with Western sanctions against Moscow. The company has a long-term agreement to purchase almost 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Russian oil giant Rosneft.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the provision of Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. This decision was announced during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," where strengthening military support was also discussed.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called on allies to decide on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas.
On October 25, power outages will be in effect in Ukraine from 07:00 to 23:00, affecting 1 to 2 queues. Restrictions will also apply to industrial consumers from 08:00 to 23:00.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that decisions on supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine should be made by individual allies. He added that the US has been providing Ukraine with important weapons since July, and the issue remains under consideration by the president.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the introduction of US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, stating that "better late than never. " He thanked partners for these measures, emphasizing that Ukraine had previously fought against Russian energy on its own. The US called on Moscow to immediately end the war against Ukraine.
In the UK, young men accused of setting fire to a StarLink warehouse for Ukraine have been convicted. The attack was carried out on the orders of the Russian private military organization 'Wagner'.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas, and Russia must stop at what it has achieved. He emphasized that hundreds of thousands of Russians are dying because of his aggression, and support for Ukraine is working.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is not trying to stop the war without the US, as Putin seeks to divide Ukraine and its partners. He emphasized the importance of the 19th sanctions package and pressure from the US as tools to influence Putin.
According to media reports, Putin plans to mobilize reservists to guard strategic infrastructure facilities in Russia that are threatened by Ukrainian drone attacks.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the provision of 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense before the winter period. Britain is increasing military support and pressure on the Kremlin.
Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, commented on the provocative banners displayed by Polish fans at the Shakhtar and Legia match, calling them unrelated to sports. He expressed gratitude to Poland for supporting Ukrainian athletes, despite the incident.
Ukraine's Third Army Corps successfully repelled a mechanized assault by Russian troops in the Lyman region. Armored vehicles, a tank, and up to 20 enemy soldiers were destroyed with the help of artillery and drones.