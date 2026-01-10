Evening report from the General Staff: 139 battles per day and active assaults in the Pokrovsk direction

As of 10:00 PM on January 10, 139 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian troops continue to massively use means of destruction: over 2800 shellings, 33 air strikes (81 KABs), and the use of 4439 kamikaze drones were recorded during the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of fighting remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and surrounding towns. According to preliminary data, 97 occupiers were neutralized here, a ground robotic complex, a UAV control point, and 19 enemy shelters were destroyed.

In other sectors of the front:

Huliaipole direction: 19 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Huliaipole and Varvarivka.

Kostiantynivka direction: the enemy carried out 11 assaults near Ivanopillia and Shcherbynivka.

Kupiansk and Oleksandrivka directions: 8 and 10 attacks took place, respectively, some of the battles are still ongoing.

Lyman direction: 6 assaults were repelled, the enemy tried to attack near Drobycheve and Zarichne.

Defensive actions and stabilization

No enemy offensive actions were recorded today in the Kramatorsk and Orikhiv directions. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers once again tried to storm positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge, but without success. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

