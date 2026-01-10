$42.990.00
January 10, 11:45 AM
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Evening report from the General Staff: 139 battles per day and active assaults in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On January 10, 139 combat engagements took place at the front, with over 2,800 shellings and 33 air strikes recorded. The highest intensity of fighting remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where 32 attacks were repelled.

Evening report from the General Staff: 139 battles per day and active assaults in the Pokrovsk direction

As of 10:00 PM on January 10, 139 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian troops continue to massively use means of destruction: over 2800 shellings, 33 air strikes (81 KABs), and the use of 4439 kamikaze drones were recorded during the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of fighting remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and surrounding towns. According to preliminary data, 97 occupiers were neutralized here, a ground robotic complex, a UAV control point, and 19 enemy shelters were destroyed.

In other sectors of the front:

Huliaipole direction: 19 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Huliaipole and Varvarivka.

Kostiantynivka direction: the enemy carried out 11 assaults near Ivanopillia and Shcherbynivka.

Kupiansk and Oleksandrivka directions: 8 and 10 attacks took place, respectively, some of the battles are still ongoing.

Lyman direction: 6 assaults were repelled, the enemy tried to attack near Drobycheve and Zarichne.

Defensive actions and stabilization

No enemy offensive actions were recorded today in the Kramatorsk and Orikhiv directions. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers once again tried to storm positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge, but without success. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. 

General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region and a number of targets in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine10.01.26, 15:16 • 3014 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Kramatorsk