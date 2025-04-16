An enemy tank tried to break through the defense, but the soldiers of the rifle battalion stopped it. First, they hit with a
Javelin, then a heavy bomber "Vampire" worked.
As a result of the occupiers' attacks in Donetsk region on April 12, three civilians were killed in Pokrovsk, Lyman and Myrne. Five more people were wounded of varying degrees of severity.
Throughout the day, 75 combat engagements took place on the front lines, with the highest number of attacks recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy attempted to breach the defenses 26 times. Defense Forces are holding back the pressure.
A massive drone attack damaged Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk and Serhiivka. Four people died and two were injured in a day,
and 43 civilian objects were destroyed.