"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 13396 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 52781 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 31780 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 36828 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 44835 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83641 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 76808 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35021 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60266 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108703 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

73%
News by theme

The military showed the destruction of an enemy tank in the Pokrovsk direction

An enemy tank tried to break through the defense, but the soldiers of the rifle battalion stopped it. First, they hit with a Javelin, then a heavy bomber "Vampire" worked.

War • April 14, 02:38 AM • 3812 views

More than 40 attacks in Donetsk sector: most of them in Pokrovske direction where the enemy is desperately trying to advance - General Staff

During the day, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 82 times. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky direction, where he carried out 27 attacks.

War • April 13, 03:12 PM • 2872 views

In Donetsk region, 3 civilians were killed and 5 were wounded due to enemy shelling

As a result of the occupiers' attacks in Donetsk region on April 12, three civilians were killed in Pokrovsk, Lyman and Myrne. Five more people were wounded of varying degrees of severity.

War • April 13, 05:44 AM • 4318 views

75 combat clashes occurred at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Throughout the day, 75 combat engagements took place on the front lines, with the highest number of attacks recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy attempted to breach the defenses 26 times. Defense Forces are holding back the pressure.

War • April 11, 02:55 PM • 10217 views

Donetsk region was subjected to a massive attack by Russian drones, 4 dead in 24 hours

A massive drone attack damaged Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk and Serhiivka. Four people died and two were injured in a day, and 43 civilian objects were destroyed.

War • April 10, 07:42 AM • 10791 views