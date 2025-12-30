63 combat engagements in 24 hours: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

$42.220.15
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 3354 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 5514 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 8974 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 12364 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 18114 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 17783 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 22839 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23418 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30301 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
Popular news
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: infrastructure facility damaged, one person injuredPhotoVideoDecember 30, 04:42 AM • 3450 views
Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coastDecember 30, 05:02 AM • 7084 views
Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 30, 05:09 AM • 4314 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 14810 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 11843 views
Facebook

63 combat engagements in 24 hours: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Since the beginning of the day, 63 combat engagements have been recorded. The enemy is actively advancing in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, launching air strikes and shelling.

63 combat engagements in 24 hours: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 63. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropped five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 37 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and towards Izbytske and Lyman, with two combat engagements ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled one offensive action by the enemy in the direction of the settlement of Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction today, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Yampil, and towards Novoserhiivka and Druzhbivka. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled two attempts to advance in the area of Dronivka and in the direction of Platonivka. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Sukhetske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka, with battles continuing in five locations.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Vyshneve, Pryvillia, Zlahoda, and in the direction of Danylivka. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing. Velykomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers advanced in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Varvarivka, with battles still ongoing in five locations. 

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions, but struck the settlements of Orikhiv and Zaporizhzhia with KABs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction: two attempts to approach the positions of our units in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge ended in failure for the invaders.

Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine30.12.25, 07:09 • 4402 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Zaporizhzhia