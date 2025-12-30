63 combat engagements in 24 hours: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 63. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropped five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 37 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and towards Izbytske and Lyman, with two combat engagements ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled one offensive action by the enemy in the direction of the settlement of Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction today, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Yampil, and towards Novoserhiivka and Druzhbivka. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled two attempts to advance in the area of Dronivka and in the direction of Platonivka. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Sukhetske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka, with battles continuing in five locations.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Vyshneve, Pryvillia, Zlahoda, and in the direction of Danylivka. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing. Velykomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers advanced in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Varvarivka, with battles still ongoing in five locations.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions, but struck the settlements of Orikhiv and Zaporizhzhia with KABs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction: two attempts to approach the positions of our units in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge ended in failure for the invaders.

Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine