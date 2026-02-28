$43.210.00
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - Stubb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that US and Israeli military operations against Iran go beyond international law. He believes that US actions are aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that the military operation by the US and Israel against Iran goes beyond international law. This was reported by Yle, writes UNN.

Details

Stubb noted that to a significant extent, US actions against Iran go beyond traditional international law.

Usually, legitimization of this type of attack was sought either from the UN or at least from allies. Now, this has not been particularly discussed

- the president noted in a morning radio broadcast.

He expressed the opinion that the US actions are clearly aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring its own nuclear weapons.

Stubb believes that potential future negotiations will take place directly between the US and Iran.

Recall

The UN Security Council will convene on Saturday at 11:00 PM Kyiv time to discuss the situation in Iran and the Middle East. The meeting was initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
