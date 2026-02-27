$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
02:14 PM • 154 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12488 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 16406 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 27160 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 44699 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 41107 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 36964 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 31993 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 51854 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22831 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.6m/s
70%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 21141 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 21449 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 17907 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 13110 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 6674 views
Publications
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 114 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 6762 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12485 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices10:21 AM • 16405 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 41103 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Slovakia
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 21174 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 18386 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 49121 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 58737 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 60962 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
The Times

Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Minister of Social Policy Denys Uliutin stated that the government plans to complete the preparation of the pension reform bill and submit it to the Verkhovna Rada this year. After the document is adopted by the MPs, the government will be ready to launch a new pension system.

Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister

The government expects to complete work on pension reform and submit the relevant draft law to the Verkhovna Rada this year. This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Our plans are to complete the calculations and finish preparing the draft law this year. This year we plan to go through public hearings and submit this draft directly to the Verkhovna Rada.

- said Uliutin.

Details

He noted that there will be further work in parliament on the document, and as soon as the MPs adopt the relevant bill, the government will be ready to launch a new pension system.

Recall

The Ministry of Social Policy is discussing further changes to the pension system, which involve reviewing certain exceptions in the solidarity level and the possibility of introducing a funded component. At the same time, experts draw attention to budget constraints and risks of implementing initiatives, particularly regarding increasing minimum payments.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsFinance
State budget
Retirement age
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada