Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister

The government expects to complete work on pension reform and submit the relevant draft law to the Verkhovna Rada this year. This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Our plans are to complete the calculations and finish preparing the draft law this year. This year we plan to go through public hearings and submit this draft directly to the Verkhovna Rada. - said Uliutin.

He noted that there will be further work in parliament on the document, and as soon as the MPs adopt the relevant bill, the government will be ready to launch a new pension system.

The Ministry of Social Policy is discussing further changes to the pension system, which involve reviewing certain exceptions in the solidarity level and the possibility of introducing a funded component. At the same time, experts draw attention to budget constraints and risks of implementing initiatives, particularly regarding increasing minimum payments.