Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a mechanism for paying financial assistance to pensioners living in areas of active or possible hostilities. The assistance is intended for those whose pension is less than UAH 3,000.
The period of captivity of civilian Ukrainians will be counted towards the insurance record for pension purposes. The law will ensure the payment of SSC by the state for prisoners so that they receive a fair pension.
The procedure for correcting errors in humanitarian aid declarations after customs clearance has been changed in Ukraine. The changes concern vehicles imported as humanitarian aid.
In a rehabilitation center in Mykolaiv region, cruel treatment of children has been discovered, including the restraint of infants with straps. Inadequate living conditions and lack of medical assistance have also been recorded in other children's institutions.
The AntAC refuted false reports about the possibility of receiving financial assistance through applications on the website of the Government Contact Center. Reliable information about the assistance is available only on the resources of the Ministry of Social Policy and the Public Services Portal.
Dmytro Lubinets said that the government has no clear strategy for protecting IDPs. Ministries cannot identify those responsible, and payments to IDPs are delayed due to bureaucratic problems.
In the Zakarpattia region, a family of two IDPs received the first subsidy for renting a house in the amount of UAH 4758 per month. The state will compensate the landlord for taxes in the amount of UAH 2352 on a quarterly basis.
The Ministry of Social Policy is developing a comprehensive system of assistance to victims of sexual violence during the armed conflict. In 2024, 365 people applied for assistance, of whom 60% were women.
The government has approved a resolution on monetary compensation for the “baby package” for 2025 in the amount of UAH 7689. The funds can be spent at 12.5 thousand retail outlets, and an updated baby box with 50+ products is also available.
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 15 billion to compensate internally displaced persons for damaged housing. More than 10,000 families will be able to get a new home under the eRestoration program, and the first UAH 4.3 billion has already been allocated.
Ukraine plans to introduce an additional funded pension system in 2026. According to the Ministry of Social Policy, this could increase pension payments by 15-20% with mandatory accumulation.
The government has introduced a subsidy for solid fuel for heating, with a maximum amount of UAH 21 thousand per year. The subsidy can be received automatically or by applying through designated government services.
The government is working to implement the Strategy for Ensuring Children's Rights until 2028. The plan envisages increasing family-based care and improving services for children with disabilities.
The average pension in Ukraine as of the end of 2024 is UAH 5789, which is 7. 5% more than last year. Kyiv has the highest payments at UAH 8,017, while Ternopil region has the lowest at UAH 4,484.
Ukraine is launching a program of rental subsidies for internally displaced persons. Payments are available subject to a formal lease agreement and no family ties between the tenant and the landlord.
The Ministry of Social Policy has developed a comprehensive reform of the funded pension system. The reform will not lead to a tax increase, but will increase pensions by 15-20%.
The Minister of Social Policy announced the need to sign official lease agreements to receive subsidies. The state will compensate part of the rent and tax costs starting in 2025.
The Ministry of Social Policy plans to launch a funded pension system in 2026. The legislative framework and IT system for the state accumulation fund are currently being developed.
The Ministry of Social Policy has confirmed the possibility of simultaneously receiving subsidies for rent and utilities. The Winter Support program for IDPs will be launched in 2025.
Denys Shmyhal held a meeting on expanding support programs for families with children. The ministries will develop a comprehensive strategy that will cover all stages of parenthood - from pregnancy to schooling.
The Ministry of Social Policy continues to pay out the “Warm Winter” assistance for low-income families and IDPs. Due to technical reasons, about 5,000 families will receive UAH 6,500 each in early 2025.
The Ministry of Social Policy plans to increase the period of registration with the employment service from 3 to 12 months. The social insurance reform provides for the possibility of further extending this period by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.
The Ministry of Social Policy has announced a large-scale reassessment of the health status of people with temporary disabilities in 2025. Particular attention will be paid to men of military age, and it is also planned to increase the employment rate of disabled people.
In 2024, FAVBET doubled tax payments to the state budget of Ukraine, paying UAH 5. 7 billion. The company has also become a patron of a project to combat gambling addiction and continues to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukraine is introducing limiting coefficients for pensions exceeding UAH 23,610. The restrictions will not apply to combatants and military personnel who have been defending the country since 2014.
There are 62 thousand orphans and children deprived of parental care in Ukraine, which is 2 thousand less than in 2023. The number of foster families has increased by 160 and now exceeds 400.
Denys Shmyhal presented a plan to reform social policy, including a new system of social benefits and pension reform. Special attention is paid to supporting veterans through the creation of special spaces and medical services.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a pilot project for temporary accommodation and support of IDPs for 2025. The project envisages the provision of social services and employment assistance to IDPs.