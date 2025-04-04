Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2888 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 11217 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53924 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195052 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112911 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374264 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299706 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212182 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243351 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254694 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon
April 4, 09:06 AM

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM

02:15 PM • 115624 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 195052 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374264 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246436 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
April 4, 05:56 AM

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299706 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 9802 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
01:48 PM

01:48 PM • 33818 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61672 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47779 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118134 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The government has approved a mechanism for paying additional financial assistance to pensioners at the expense of the UN

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a mechanism for paying financial assistance to pensioners living in areas of active or possible hostilities. The assistance is intended for those whose pension is less than UAH 3,000.

Economy • April 4, 12:03 PM • 5112 views

Being held captive will be counted towards the insurance record for civilian Ukrainians

The period of captivity of civilian Ukrainians will be counted towards the insurance record for pension purposes. The law will ensure the payment of SSC by the state for prisoners so that they receive a fair pension.

Society • March 29, 09:27 PM • 16368 views

Correcting errors in humanitarian aid declarations: New changes introduced

The procedure for correcting errors in humanitarian aid declarations after customs clearance has been changed in Ukraine. The changes concern vehicles imported as humanitarian aid.

Society • March 28, 02:11 PM • 29799 views

Children in Mykolaiv region subjected to cruel treatment: no medical care and tied up with straps in children's institutions

In a rehabilitation center in Mykolaiv region, cruel treatment of children has been discovered, including the restraint of infants with straps. Inadequate living conditions and lack of medical assistance have also been recorded in other children's institutions.

Society • March 3, 04:13 PM • 19207 views

AntAC denies rumors of receiving financial aid through a statement on the Government's website

The AntAC refuted false reports about the possibility of receiving financial assistance through applications on the website of the Government Contact Center. Reliable information about the assistance is available only on the resources of the Ministry of Social Policy and the Public Services Portal.

Society • February 25, 12:02 PM • 24609 views

Lubinets says government still has no strategy to support IDPs

Dmytro Lubinets said that the government has no clear strategy for protecting IDPs. Ministries cannot identify those responsible, and payments to IDPs are delayed due to bureaucratic problems.

Society • February 12, 11:53 AM • 22302 views

New rental subsidies for IDPs in Ukraine: what is the amount of compensation

In the Zakarpattia region, a family of two IDPs received the first subsidy for renting a house in the amount of UAH 4758 per month. The state will compensate the landlord for taxes in the amount of UAH 2352 on a quarterly basis.

Society • February 7, 10:04 AM • 21072 views

Ukraine creates a new system of assistance to victims of sexual violence during the war

The Ministry of Social Policy is developing a comprehensive system of assistance to victims of sexual violence during the armed conflict. In 2024, 365 people applied for assistance, of whom 60% were women.

Society • February 7, 08:56 AM • 28182 views

“Baby Package": parents will be able to receive UAH 7689 in compensation in 2025

The government has approved a resolution on monetary compensation for the “baby package” for 2025 in the amount of UAH 7689. The funds can be spent at 12.5 thousand retail outlets, and an updated baby box with 50+ products is also available.

Society • February 6, 12:41 PM • 26623 views

Government allocates UAH 15 billion for housing compensation for IDPs: who will get a new home

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 15 billion to compensate internally displaced persons for damaged housing. More than 10,000 families will be able to get a new home under the eRestoration program, and the first UAH 4.3 billion has already been allocated.

Society • February 5, 08:42 AM • 22296 views
Exclusive

Will funded pensions become a reality in Ukraine - an expert answers

Ukraine plans to introduce an additional funded pension system in 2026. According to the Ministry of Social Policy, this could increase pension payments by 15-20% with mandatory accumulation.

Society • January 30, 02:34 PM • 133811 views

Subsidy for firewood and coal: who can get it and how to apply

The government has introduced a subsidy for solid fuel for heating, with a maximum amount of UAH 21 thousand per year. The subsidy can be received automatically or by applying through designated government services.

Society • January 30, 02:22 PM • 38831 views

By 2028, almost 100% of orphans in Ukraine will be raised in family-based care - Ministry of Social Policy

The government is working to implement the Strategy for Ensuring Children's Rights until 2028. The plan envisages increasing family-based care and improving services for children with disabilities.

Society • January 30, 09:37 AM • 23727 views

Quarter of pensioners receive less than UAH 3000: where in Ukraine the highest and lowest pensions are

The average pension in Ukraine as of the end of 2024 is UAH 5789, which is 7. 5% more than last year. Kyiv has the highest payments at UAH 8,017, while Ternopil region has the lowest at UAH 4,484.

Society • January 30, 08:15 AM • 26457 views

From now on, IDPs can apply for a subsidy for rent: how to apply

Ukraine is launching a program of rental subsidies for internally displaced persons. Payments are available subject to a formal lease agreement and no family ties between the tenant and the landlord.

Society • January 29, 05:30 AM • 27721 views

Funded pensions will not increase taxes - Ministry of Social Policy

The Ministry of Social Policy has developed a comprehensive reform of the funded pension system. The reform will not lead to a tax increase, but will increase pensions by 15-20%.

Economy • January 28, 12:12 AM • 101426 views

Tenants and landlords must sign official contracts to receive IDP subsidies - Zholnovych

The Minister of Social Policy announced the need to sign official lease agreements to receive subsidies. The state will compensate part of the rent and tax costs starting in 2025.

Economy • January 27, 12:21 PM • 26793 views

When Ukrainians will be able to start saving for retirement - Ministry of Social Policy revealed plans

The Ministry of Social Policy plans to launch a funded pension system in 2026. The legislative framework and IT system for the state accumulation fund are currently being developed.

Society • January 27, 11:53 AM • 135355 views

Subsidies for rent and utilities can be received simultaneously - Ministry of Social Policy

The Ministry of Social Policy has confirmed the possibility of simultaneously receiving subsidies for rent and utilities. The Winter Support program for IDPs will be launched in 2025.

Society • January 27, 10:32 AM • 25625 views

Government is preparing a new strategy to support Ukrainian families with children: what is it about

Denys Shmyhal held a meeting on expanding support programs for families with children. The ministries will develop a comprehensive strategy that will cover all stages of parenthood - from pregnancy to schooling.

Society • January 23, 02:23 PM • 24085 views

“Warm Winter": about five thousand more families will receive UAH 6,500 each

The Ministry of Social Policy continues to pay out the “Warm Winter” assistance for low-income families and IDPs. Due to technical reasons, about 5,000 families will receive UAH 6,500 each in early 2025.

Society • January 22, 01:10 PM • 34104 views

The period of being registered with the employment service will increase to 12 months

The Ministry of Social Policy plans to increase the period of registration with the employment service from 3 to 12 months. The social insurance reform provides for the possibility of further extending this period by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Society • January 17, 11:56 AM • 31159 views

Ministry of Social Policy: in 2025 temporary disability will be reassessed, including for men of military age

The Ministry of Social Policy has announced a large-scale reassessment of the health status of people with temporary disabilities in 2025. Particular attention will be paid to men of military age, and it is also planned to increase the employment rate of disabled people.

Society • January 17, 11:55 AM • 25988 views

FAVBET paid UAH 5.7 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2024

In 2024, FAVBET doubled tax payments to the state budget of Ukraine, paying UAH 5. 7 billion. The company has also become a patron of a project to combat gambling addiction and continues to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Business News • January 10, 03:27 PM • 66692 views

Parliament summons Minister of Social Policy

Parliament summoned Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych.

Politics • January 9, 10:37 AM • 18487 views

Limiting coefficients for the largest pensions have been introduced: what it means and who will be affected

Ukraine is introducing limiting coefficients for pensions exceeding UAH 23,610. The restrictions will not apply to combatants and military personnel who have been defending the country since 2014.

Society • January 4, 03:02 PM • 41535 views

The number of orphans in Ukraine has decreased: new data from the Ministry of Social Policy

There are 62 thousand orphans and children deprived of parental care in Ukraine, which is 2 thousand less than in 2023. The number of foster families has increased by 160 and now exceeds 400.

Society • January 4, 02:32 PM • 30102 views

Instead of a bunch of different payments, there will be one: Shmyhal about the project of basic social assistance

Denys Shmyhal presented a plan to reform social policy, including a new system of social benefits and pension reform. Special attention is paid to supporting veterans through the creation of special spaces and medical services.

Society • January 3, 01:48 PM • 26176 views

Main areas of crisis payments in 2024: where the largest amounts went

In total, five major support programs worth over UAH 10 billion were implemented.

Society • January 2, 10:27 AM • 29191 views

Ukraine launches a pilot project to support IDPs in 2025: what you need to know

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a pilot project for temporary accommodation and support of IDPs for 2025. The project envisages the provision of social services and employment assistance to IDPs.

Society • December 31, 02:02 PM • 19903 views