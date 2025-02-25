AntAC denies rumors of receiving financial aid through a statement on the Government's website

False reports are circulating online about the possibility of receiving financial assistance for the population by submitting an application on the website of the Government Contact Center.

This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation , UNN reports.

Details

Reports are circulating online about the alleged possibility of receiving financial assistance for the population by submitting an application on the website of the Government Contact Center - , the statement said.

According to the CPA, this information is not true.

In particular, reliable information on benefits and assistance for the population of Ukraine is available on the resources of the Ministry of Social Policy and on the Public Services Portal.

The CPA recommends that citizens trust only verified sources of information.

russia is preparing an information attack on europe and ukraine: plans of the russian special services