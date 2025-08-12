$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 112 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 5296 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10362 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17024 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 15222 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 13150 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 11748 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14246 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
August 12, 05:29 AM • 18854 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 82465 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
44%
755mm
Popular news
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registrationAugust 12, 02:50 AM • 22403 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for UkraineAugust 12, 03:11 AM • 17779 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 14624 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 15900 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 21150 views
Publications
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 5328 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10377 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17038 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 12362 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 21802 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 15158 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 23712 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 180561 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 123897 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 240066 views
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
COVID-19
Leopard 2
MIM-104 Patriot

Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5408 views

Since March, a Register of Dietary Supplements has been operating in Ukraine, where all dietary supplements must be entered by the end of September. Market representatives consider the allotted time insufficient, comparing it with European practice.

Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period

Since March of this year, the Register of Dietary Supplements has started operating in Ukraine, and by the end of September, all dietary supplements must be included in it, otherwise they will not be able to be legally sold on the Ukrainian market. However, representatives of the dietary supplement market believe that the six months allotted for the transitional period are critically short. They stated this at the first All-Ukrainian Constituent Congress of Dietary Supplement Market Operators, which brought together representatives of state bodies, pharmaceutical companies, scientists, and associations in a dialogue to discuss the challenges facing the industry after the global reform of the pharmaceutical market began in December 2024, UNN reports. 

Europe gives years, Ukraine – a few months

The insufficiently long "window" for adapting to the new rules became a key topic of discussion. Thus, according to the new regulation, the Register of Dietary Supplements began operating on March 26, 2025. At the same time, a transitional period has been established for dietary supplements that were in circulation before this date – dietary supplements must be entered into the register by September 27, 2025. Otherwise, the sale of unregistered dietary supplements will be illegal and prohibited.

The congress participants emphasize that in Europe, which Ukraine looks to for many issues, similar business changes are given from three to ten years. In Ukraine, only six months were left for process restructuring.

The current regulation, in the form in which it was adopted in December 2024, needs to be changed. The transitional period introduced for this regulation must definitely be extended. That is, officials do not have the resources, and businesses do not have the opportunity to resolve all these issues so quickly. This is a common problem of Ukrainian legislation. When we have any changes, we are then given a few months. While in Europe, for example, three, seven, ten years are allotted for this. Because people there think about business, because they understand that business does not live in a time frame of two months. There are some production plans, some sales plans, they are calculated for years 

– explained Mykola Orlov, managing partner of “LAW OFFICES OF OMP”.

The lawyer also noted that the changes require more serious work with Ukrainian legislation. After all, the issue is not only to create a large database of dietary supplements, but also to simultaneously create a national Ukrainian register of active substances and dosages, according to which dietary supplements can be sold or not sold. 

In addition, Mykola Orlov drew attention to the fact that while the state regulates the circulation of dietary supplements through pharmacies, they are sold uncontrollably on the Internet. Therefore, domestic manufacturers may suffer from the regulation, while importers and online stores are not controlled by anyone. 

"No systemic approach"

According to Orlov, the pharmaceutical reform in the context of dietary supplement regulation is taking place without a thorough analysis of the experience of other countries and without developing Ukraine's own position.

In Europe, many issues are left to the discretion of each state. Here, we selectively take examples from Poland, Bulgaria, or Denmark – without explaining why these particular countries. This creates chaos and uncertainty in the market, which is especially painful during the war.

– Orlov emphasized.

Meanwhile, Daniil Pyshnohraiev, a representative of the drug manufacturer "Multispray", notes that attempts to regulate the dietary supplement market look like an attempt to lobby the interests of large manufacturers. 

For example, vitamin C – there is a dietary supplement, and there is a medicinal product. This is due to the long history of registration back in Soviet times. Both types of products, both medicinal products and dietary supplements, are safe in Europe. Vitamin C, there is no upper consumption level for it, but usually it is sold in 500-1000 milligrams. And in Ukraine, some pharmaceutical manufacturer, for example, who has vitamin C in some large dosage, registered as a medicinal product, and he understands that he has another competitor who produces dietary supplements. To produce dietary supplements, you do not need to obtain a license, you do not need to do pharmacovigilance. Many processes are not needed because this substance is safe. Therefore, it seems to me that such reforms are lobbied by large manufacturers of medicinal products.

– explained the entrepreneur.

The participants of the congress, including representatives of state bodies, pharmaceutical companies, scientists, and associations, outlined their vision for the development of the dietary supplement market in a joint resolution. 

Dietary supplements are not medicines

At the same time, the medical community is also not thrilled with the attempt to strictly regulate the supplement market. The main thing here should be product quality, not formalized sales procedures. 

Doctors, commenting on initiatives for stricter regulation of the dietary supplement market, emphasize that these are food products that supplement the diet, not medicinal products. This refers to vitamins, microelements, and other substances that support the body during periods of stress or nutritional deficiencies.

Moreover, doctors are against selling food additives by prescription and through separate cash registers.  

This will create confusion, burden doctors and pharmacies, but will not improve healthcare 

– notes obstetrician-gynecologist Olga Dubenko.

At the same time, the main risk in the dietary supplement market is quality, not sales. Doctors are unanimous: instead of restricting sales, control over production and product quality on the market should be strengthened.

It is very important that crap is not sold. Prescriptions will not help here in any way

 – pediatrician Andriy Penkov directly stated.

Conclusion

Representatives of the pharmaceutical market emphasize that without harmonization with European norms, clear rules, and real quality control, the reform of dietary supplement circulation risks turning into an instrument of lobbying, rather than market development and consumer protection.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsHealthPublications
Denmark
Bulgaria
Europe
Ukraine
Poland