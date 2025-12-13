New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in US

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 13, 01:49 AM • 12064 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 24783 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 31125 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 29187 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 33847 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 39509 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 44459 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 51419 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 39709 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24964 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
4.1m/s
62%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargoDecember 13, 01:18 AM • 18081 views
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke outDecember 13, 02:28 AM • 8192 views
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhotoDecember 13, 02:48 AM • 13877 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideo04:32 AM • 16105 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA05:47 AM • 12276 views
Publications
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 2532 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 23165 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 44458 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 39416 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 51418 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Musician
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in US09:00 AM • 88 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 39418 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 28928 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 59790 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 49743 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee have released new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, featuring politicians, entrepreneurs, and celebrities, including Donald Trump. The pictures show Trump with Epstein and in the company of women, and there are also photos of sachets with the inscription "Trump Condom."

New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in US

Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee have released new photos from the estate of convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein. The images feature politicians, entrepreneurs, and celebrities, including current US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

"Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, including previously unreleased images of Epstein with prominent men whose connections have been reported before," the publication writes.

The published photographs depict numerous high-ranking and well-known individuals. Among them are American politicians and economists Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, economist Larry Summers, and lawyer Alan Dershowitz; entrepreneurs Richard Branson and Bill Gates; members of the royal family and celebrities, including former British Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and actor Woody Allen.

In particular, Donald Trump appears in three photos, in one of which he is with Epstein, and in the other two - in the company of women.

Also among the published materials was a picture of red packets with the inscription "I am huge" and a nearby sign "Trump's Condom."

Recall

The US House of Representatives almost unanimously voted to pass a law requiring the publication of all unclassified materials, documents, and correspondence in the case of convicted financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldUNN Lite
US Elections
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
Bill Gates
United States House of Representatives
Richard Branson
Donald Trump