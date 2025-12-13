New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in US

Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee have released new photos from the estate of convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein. The images feature politicians, entrepreneurs, and celebrities, including current US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

"Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, including previously unreleased images of Epstein with prominent men whose connections have been reported before," the publication writes.

The published photographs depict numerous high-ranking and well-known individuals. Among them are American politicians and economists Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, economist Larry Summers, and lawyer Alan Dershowitz; entrepreneurs Richard Branson and Bill Gates; members of the royal family and celebrities, including former British Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and actor Woody Allen.

In particular, Donald Trump appears in three photos, in one of which he is with Epstein, and in the other two - in the company of women.

Also among the published materials was a picture of red packets with the inscription "I am huge" and a nearby sign "Trump's Condom."

Recall

The US House of Representatives almost unanimously voted to pass a law requiring the publication of all unclassified materials, documents, and correspondence in the case of convicted financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.