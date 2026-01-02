Trump lashed out at Clooney over French citizenship. The actor responded

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized actor George Clooney and his wife Amal after they obtained French citizenship. The actor reacted to the words of the American leader with restraint but decisively, UNN reports.

Details

Trump lashed out at the actor with criticism on Truth Social.

"George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France, which, unfortunately, is experiencing a serious crime problem due to their absolutely terrible attitude towards immigration, similar to how it was during the time of Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump noted.

The US President "recalled" Clooney's political stance and his support for his opponents in the elections.

Clooney got more publicity for politics than for his very few and absolutely mediocre films. He was not a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who constantly complained about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! - added Trump.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney responded: "I completely agree with the current president. We must make America great again. We will start in November."

Earlier this week, the French Ministry of Justice confirmed that the Clooney family had received their naturalization orders in official documents published over the weekend. George will retain his American citizenship, while Amal, who was naturalized under her maiden name Amal Alamuddin, is of British-Lebanese descent. Their two children were born in London.

