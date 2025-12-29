George Clooney and his family received French citizenship: details

George Clooney, his wife Amal Clooney, and their two children have been granted French citizenship, according to an official decree published in France's government gazette, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

The publication confirms an aspiration Clooney spoke of in early December, when he praised French privacy laws that protect his family from paparazzi.

"I love French culture, your language, even if I still don't speak it well after 400 days of lessons," the actor told RTL radio at the time - in English.

George Clooney says his children are "much better off" being raised in France than in Los Angeles.

"Children are not photographed here. There are no paparazzi hiding near the school gates. This is the most important thing for us," he said.

This now US and French citizen has a long-standing affection for Europe, which began even before his 2014 marriage to his wife, a British-Lebanese human rights lawyer who is fluent in French.

Clooney owns an estate in Italy's Lake Como region, purchased in 2002, and he and his wife also bought a historic estate in England.

Their property in the south of France - the former wine estate Domaine du Canadel, near the village of Brignoles - was acquired in 2021.

They also own an apartment in New York and property in Kentucky, but have reportedly sold homes in Los Angeles and Mexico in the past decade.

The couple has eight-year-old twins. Clooney told RTL that although the family travels frequently, their home in France is "the place where we feel happiest."

Clooney is also a director and producer, and has won two Academy Awards: one for Best Supporting Actor in the 2006 film "Syriana" and another as a producer for the 2012 film "Argo."

Clooney is not the only Hollywood figure seeking French citizenship. American director Jim Jarmusch told France Inter radio on Friday that he also plans to apply for French citizenship.

"I would like to find a place that would allow me to escape the United States," he said, adding that he is also attracted to French culture.