Europe must not only speak but genuinely support Ukraine and provide it with all weapons, including long-range missiles, so that it can defeat Russia. Former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson wrote about this in a column for The Wall Street Journal, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, instead of discussing its own military umbrella or defense cooperation, Europe should more actively support Kyiv.

So come on, Europe. Show us what you're capable of. From Davos to Munich and across all the capitals of the old continent, the clamor is growing. We can't stand Donald Trump, European politicians say. We can no longer trust Washington. We can no longer rely on American military leadership, and therefore - this is Europe's time! It's time for European strategic autonomy! - the politician noted.

He emphasized the need to transfer long-range weapons to Kyiv, stop the activities of Russia's "shadow fleet," and consider deploying military contingents in safe regions of Ukraine as a political signal of support. In addition, the EU should unfreeze Russian assets to finance aid to Ukraine.

"There is a real war going on on our continent - unlike the non-existent 'threat to Greenland' from the United States. This is a brutal and terrible war in which Vladimir Putin continues to torture the Ukrainian population," Johnson emphasized.

Recall

In November, Boris Johnson criticized the US and Russia peace plan, calling it a "complete betrayal of Ukraine" and "military castration."

