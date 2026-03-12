UN Security Council approves resolution condemning massive Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf countries

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
Exclusive
07:47 PM • 7672 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 18202 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 26022 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 22246 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 27538 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 30925 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 36859 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34398 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44869 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 121119 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
2m/s
59%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 11619 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 16357 views
Orban stated that Ukrainians are threatening his children and grandchildrenVideoMarch 11, 05:18 PM • 7786 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 10383 views
Ukraine to help Germany prepare for defense against Russia by 2029 - mediaMarch 11, 05:55 PM • 5182 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 16399 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 22216 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 27306 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 58461 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 64570 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Steve Witkoff
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long while11:05 PM • 2160 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 10411 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 11647 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 14140 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 26858 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Heating

UN Security Council approves resolution condemning massive Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

The UN Security Council condemned Iran's strikes on Persian Gulf countries, which destabilize energy markets. Russia and China abstained, and Russia's alternative draft failed.

UN Security Council approves resolution condemning massive Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf countries

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution strongly condemning Iran's missile and drone attacks on the civilian and energy infrastructure of neighboring Arab states. The document, supported by 13 council members with two abstentions – Russia and China – calls on Tehran to immediately cease its aggression, which is destabilizing global energy markets and violating freedom of navigation. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The resolution, initiated by Bahrain, records numerous instances of shelling in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Jordan. In particular, on Wednesday, Dubai International Airport was forced to temporarily suspend operations due to a drone attack that injured four people.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz emphasized that the international community stands in solidarity with the peoples of the region who are under Iranian bombardment and demands the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

To the people under relentless fire and constant bombardment from the Iranian regime, the UN Security Council stands with you. We unanimously condemn Iran's indiscriminate attacks on civilians

– stated US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz.

Failure of alternative initiative and energy crisis

Russia tried to push its own version of the resolution, which called for a ceasefire without directly condemning Tehran's actions, but this document did not receive the necessary support. The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation, Vasily Nebenzya, called the adopted text one-sided, as it does not take into account the root causes of the escalation.

Russia promotes UN resolution on Middle East instead of peace in Ukraine - Kyslytsya11.03.26, 16:23 • 2760 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Electricity
United Nations Security Council
Bloomberg L.P.
Jordan
Dubai
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
Oman
United Arab Emirates
China
United States
Iran