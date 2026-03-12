UN Security Council approves resolution condemning massive Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf countries

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution strongly condemning Iran's missile and drone attacks on the civilian and energy infrastructure of neighboring Arab states. The document, supported by 13 council members with two abstentions – Russia and China – calls on Tehran to immediately cease its aggression, which is destabilizing global energy markets and violating freedom of navigation. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The resolution, initiated by Bahrain, records numerous instances of shelling in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Jordan. In particular, on Wednesday, Dubai International Airport was forced to temporarily suspend operations due to a drone attack that injured four people.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz emphasized that the international community stands in solidarity with the peoples of the region who are under Iranian bombardment and demands the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

To the people under relentless fire and constant bombardment from the Iranian regime, the UN Security Council stands with you. We unanimously condemn Iran's indiscriminate attacks on civilians – stated US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz.

Failure of alternative initiative and energy crisis

Russia tried to push its own version of the resolution, which called for a ceasefire without directly condemning Tehran's actions, but this document did not receive the necessary support. The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation, Vasily Nebenzya, called the adopted text one-sided, as it does not take into account the root causes of the escalation.

