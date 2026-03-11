Russia promotes UN resolution on Middle East instead of peace in Ukraine - Kyslytsya

Russia is going to put to a vote a draft resolution of the UN Security Council on the current situation in the Middle East instead of stopping the aggressive war against Ukraine. This was announced on the social network "X" by the First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia, reports UNN.

Details

The Security Council, reaffirming the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, referring to Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, most strongly condemns all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and calls for their protection, emphasizing the obligations of all parties under international law, including international humanitarian law - the text of the draft resolution states.

Recall

On March 11, 2026, it struck an apartment building in the center of the Lebanese capital. This action took place as part of an operation against Hezbollah and Iranian liaison officers.