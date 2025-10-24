$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Persons

Andriy Kudryashov

Acting Rector, Candidate of Technical Sciences
Andriy Kudryashov is the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, Candidate of Technical Sciences. Appointed in 2022 after the suspension of the contract with People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, who could not officially hold the position of rector due to incompatibility with his parliamentary mandate. Prior to this, Kudryashov worked as deputy director of the Department of Capital Construction of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration and vice-rector of the SBTU. According to media reports, he maintains close ties with Odarchenko and may remain his representative at the university. Despite the scandals surrounding the leadership, he formally heads the university.
News by theme
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto

The Ministry of Education and Science plans to change the head of the State Biotechnological University. Yevhen Hrytskov, Vice-Rector of O.M. Beketov Kharkiv National University of Urban Economy, who is known for his pro-Russian views and ties to former bribe-taking rector Andriy Odarchenko, is planned to be appointed as acting rector of SBU.

Politics • October 24, 11:40 AM • 36411 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities

The State Biotechnological University had a salary debt of about UAH 30 million as of September 2024, which is being concealed by the management. The debt arose due to possible embezzlement of funds and misuse of land, associated with the influence of convicted MP Andriy Odarchenko.

Society • October 23, 10:56 AM • 76508 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto

MP Andriy Odarchenko, convicted of bribery, is trying to retain control over the State Biotechnological University by promoting his people to leadership positions.

Politics • October 22, 10:57 AM • 45729 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto

Yevhen Hrytskov, a supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” and a person with a questionable reputation, could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University. After the scandalous fugitive bribe-taker Andriy Odarchenko, who was sentenced to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property, the university risks getting another figure in office with shadows in his biography and finances.

Politics • October 21, 01:53 PM • 72777 views