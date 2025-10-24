Andriy Kudryashov
Acting Rector, Candidate of Technical Sciences
Andriy Kudryashov is the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, Candidate of Technical Sciences. Appointed in 2022 after the suspension of the contract with People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, who could not officially hold the position of rector due to incompatibility with his parliamentary mandate. Prior to this, Kudryashov worked as deputy director of the Department of Capital Construction of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration and vice-rector of the SBTU. According to media reports, he maintains close ties with Odarchenko and may remain his representative at the university. Despite the scandals surrounding the leadership, he formally heads the university.